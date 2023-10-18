U.S. Law Firm Rescinds Job Offers to Students Over Controversial Statements



Revered U.S. law firm Davis Polk has recently taken the extraordinary step of revoking job offers extended to three students whom the firm believed played significant roles in student organizations at Harvard and Columbia. These organizations had signed controversial letters blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks earlier this year, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 1,400 Israeli lives.

Backlash Against Controversial Statements

This action by Davis Polk is the latest development in a growing backlash against college employers, donors, and alumni, reacting to statements that squarely placed the responsibility for the violence on Israel. The letters in question and the strong reactions they provoked have ignited a heated debate on college campuses, delving into the realms of free speech and privacy. Some students have been vilified due to their perceived support for these controversial statements.

Davis Polk’s Decision and Potential Reconsideration

On Tuesday, Davis Polk announced that it’s reconsidering its decision to withdraw the job offers to two out of the three students. These students argued that they had not authorized the letters in question. Notably, one of the students was affiliated with the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, which had jointly issued a letter following the October 7th attacks, blaming the “Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The other two students, associated with groups at Columbia, had signed a letter attributing the “war and casualties” to the “Israeli extremist government and other Western governments, including the U.S. government, which fund and staunchly support Israeli aggression, apartheid, and settler-colonization.”

Firm’s Statement and Unidentified Students

In a formal statement, Davis Polk expressed that the views expressed in certain statements signed by law school student organizations contradicted the firm’s value system directly. The firm’s commitment to maintaining a supportive and inclusive work environment led to the rescission of the students’ job offers. However, the statement did not identify the students or elaborate on how they were identified as supporters of the controversial letters.

Wider Repercussions

The controversy hasn’t been confined solely to Davis Polk. Other organizations and business leaders have voiced their dismay at the signatories of these letters. On October 10, the New York City law firm Winston & Strawn revealed that it had revoked an employment offer for a former summer associate who had made “inflammatory comments regarding Hamas’ recent terrorist attack on Israel.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager and Harvard alum Bill Ackman called for publicly disclosing the signatories’ names. At the same time, Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman expressed a similar sentiment, suggesting that knowing these names would influence his hiring decisions.

Students Face Reprisals

Students who signed the controversial letters have also faced other forms of reprisal. A “doxxing truck” began circling Harvard’s campus, displaying billboards featuring the names and faces of alleged signatories, referring to them as “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

Impact on Colleges

The fallout from these statements has directly impacted colleges. The Wexner Foundation nonprofit terminated its ties with Harvard, citing its disappointment with Harvard’s leadership for not taking an unequivocal stand against the tragic loss of innocent Israeli lives.

As the debate surrounding free speech, accountability, and the consequences of expressing controversial views on sensitive international matters continues, these recent events serve as a microcosm of the broader societal conversations regarding the boundaries of free expression and personal responsibility.

