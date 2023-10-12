Former New York Lawyer Sentenced to Prison for $1.2 Million Embezzlement

In a shocking turn of events, a former New York lawyer, Arthur Cohen, aged 72, has been handed a significant prison sentence ranging from 2.5 to 7.5 years. This verdict comes from his brazen embezzlement of over $1.2 million from the now-defunct law firm Gordon & Silber to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included indulgences like a diamond-encrusted watch. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the sentence, emphasizing the audacity of Cohen’s criminal activities.

The Grand Larceny Conviction

Arthur Cohen had previously pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the first degree, marking the culmination of a criminal case that unfolded last month. His actions, equivalent to plundering his firm, have sent shockwaves through the legal community and the wider public.

Cohen’s Lavish Lifestyle Unveiled

As the senior equity partner and treasurer at Gordon & Silber, Cohen exploited his position of trust to turn the law firm into his financial playground. His extravagant spending spree included the acquisition of a $40,000 diamond-encrusted Cartier watch and a $57,000 diamond ring. Astonishingly, he diverted more than $100,000 to settle his son’s outstanding American Express card debts. Cohen’s unauthorized use of the firm’s funds extended to luxury hotel stays and acquiring high-end automobiles.

A Web of Deception

Cohen engaged in a sophisticated web of deception to maintain his illicit activities under the radar. Prosecutors revealed that he fabricated accounting entries and expense reports, creating an illusion of financial propriety within the firm. This elaborate cover-up allowed him to sustain his embezzlement scheme over a considerable span, spanning from January 2014 to February 2020.

The Legal Consequences

Upon discovering Cohen’s malfeasance, Gordon & Silber took decisive action, suspending him from his position within the firm and demanding that he make efforts to repay at least a portion of the embezzled funds. However, these measures could not shield him from the long arm of the law, which has now resulted in a prison sentence of 2.5 to 7.5 years.

No Comment from Cohen’s Attorney

While the verdict has been delivered, there has been no immediate response from Arthur Cohen’s attorney, Jacob Kaplan of Brafman & Associates. The legal community and the public are left to ponder the extent of Cohen’s audacious crime and the repercussions it may have for the legal profession as a whole.

This case is a stark reminder of the importance of trust and accountability in the legal world and the severe consequences that await those who betray these principles.

