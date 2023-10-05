Breaking News

Former Cohen Milstein Partner Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges
Michael Thomas Dolce, a former partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography following his arrest as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Guilty Plea and Consequences

On Wednesday, 54-year-old Michael Thomas Dolce, residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, entered a guilty plea, as reported by Law360, the Palm Beach Post, WPTV, and an October 4th press release. His employment at Cohen Milstein was terminated after his arrest in March.

Prosecutors revealed that police uncovered almost 2,000 images and videos of child pornography on Dolce’s laptop. Shockingly, he downloaded additional child pornography files just before law enforcement raided his apartment.

Sentencing for Dolce is set for December 18th, where he could face up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, he might be ordered to pay restitution of at least $3,000 to each individual depicted in the discovered images, as per information provided by the Palm Beach Post.

Professional Background and Legal Role

Dolce was based in Cohen Milstein’s Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, office, where he played a prominent role. According to a now-deleted Cohen Milstein biography, Dolce led the law firm’s team to address sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and domestic abuse cases. His exclusive focus was on representing both children and adult survivors of sex crimes.

Personal Background and Mental Health

It has been reported that Dolce previously disclosed that he was sexually abused by neighbors when he was just seven years old, as noted by the Palm Beach Post. During Wednesday’s proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Dolce informed Judge Donald Middlebrooks that he has sought treatment for various mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Cohen Milstein’s Response

In response to these developments, Cohen Milstein expressed shock and sadness over the “appalling allegations.”

Florida Bar Suspension

According to a spokesperson from the Florida Bar, Dolce has faced suspension due to overdue fees. His bar webpage indicates a pending disciplinary proceeding, although further details remain undisclosed.

