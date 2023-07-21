Michigan Law School Applications Prohibit Use of ChatGPT on Essays

The University of Michigan Law School has taken a significant step to ensure the authenticity and integrity of application essays. The admissions department now explicitly prohibits the use of popular online chatbot, ChatGPT, and other forms of artificial intelligence tools in the drafting process. This measure, reportedly the first of its kind in the realm of law school admissions, aims to maintain the transparency of applicants’ writing abilities and uphold the traits expected of aspiring attorneys.
Applicants must certify in writing that they have not utilized AI tools, including ChatGPT, in creating their personal statements and application essays. This certification requirement emphasizes the seriousness of adhering to the ban and serves as a warning against making false statements, which could lead to admission revocation or expulsion.
Michigan’s senior assistant dean, Sarah Zearfoss, expressed that being forthright with applicants about the AI ban and requiring their affirmation seemed to be the right approach. However, she acknowledged the practical challenge of enforcing the ban, as there is no clear-cut method to identify when technology has been employed to draft essays and personal statements. Despite this, Zearfoss places trust in the integrity of applicants, relying on their honor in various aspects of the application process.
Law school admissions consultant, Mike Spivey, revealed that several other schools are considering following Michigan’s lead. He predicts that approximately half of all law schools will introduce some form of AI policy for applications in the current year, with almost all schools adopting similar policies by the following year.
However, not all schools may opt for a complete ban on AI usage like Michigan. Some institutions could choose to take a different approach by asking applicants to disclose whether they employed AI technologies, including ChatGPT, in preparing their applications.
The University of California, Berkeley School of Law, for example, has already embraced a formal policy on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom. Nevertheless, according to assistant dean of admissions, Kristin Theis-Alvarez, the school has not explicitly banned ChatGPT from the application process. She explained that their current requirement, which demands that applicants attest that all essays and statements are entirely their original work, already encompasses the use of generative AI like ChatGPT. However, Theis-Alvarez did not rule out the possibility of asking applicants to certify that they did not employ AI in the future.
Michigan’s initiative has opened up a broader conversation about the role of AI in law school admissions and its impact on the application process. While it stands as a pioneering step in ensuring the authenticity of applicant submissions, it also raises questions about how schools can effectively enforce such bans in the absence of definitive identification methods for AI-generated content.
As AI continues to advance and permeate various fields, including legal education, institutions must grapple with the ethical and practical considerations surrounding its use. The use of AI-generated content in academic contexts poses challenges to maintaining academic integrity, and policies must evolve to address these issues.
The University of Michigan Law School’s bold move has set a precedent in the legal education landscape, paving the way for other institutions to consider their own AI policies. As more schools adopt similar measures, applicants will need to be vigilant about adhering to specific guidelines set forth by each institution to ensure a fair and equitable admissions process.
