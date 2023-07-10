Legal Ethics

Ethics Panel Concludes Giuliani Should Face Disbarment for Involvement in 2020 Election Case
In a significant development, an ethics committee from the District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility has recommended revoking Rudy Giuliani’s law license. The committee’s decision stems from Giuliani’s involvement in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania that sought to challenge the 2020 election results on behalf of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, which was ultimately dismissed by a federal judge, aimed to invalidate hundreds of thousands of votes following Trump’s defeat in the swing state. However, the D.C. panel found Giuliani’s legal actions to be “frivolous” and lacking substantial evidence. The committee concluded that Giuliani violated two legal ethics rules by making sweeping claims of voter fraud without proper substantiation.

The committee emphasized the gravity of Giuliani’s conduct, stating that it “transcends all his past accomplishments” and was “calculated to undermine the basic premise of our democratic form of government: that the voters determine elections.” These findings indicate a severe breach of professional ethics by Giuliani, a former top Manhattan federal prosecutor, mayor of New York City, and personal lawyer to President Trump.

  
Known as “America’s mayor” for his leadership during the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Giuliani now faces the potential revocation of his law license. His lawyer, Barry Kamins, expressed disappointment with the committee’s recommendation and plans to file a vigorous appeal to the Board on Professional Responsibility and the court.

The committee’s recommendation will be reviewed by the full D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, which oversees attorney discipline cases in Washington, D.C. The final decision on whether Giuliani should be disbarred rests with the D.C. Court of Appeals.

The committee’s investigation into Giuliani’s actions took place in December, during which several days of testimony were heard regarding his work on post-election challenges. The case was brought by the disciplinary arm of the D.C. bar as an attorney ethics matter. Giuliani’s legal team previously argued that the Pennsylvania lawsuit raised legitimate concerns about social distancing restrictions imposed on election observers and policies in certain counties related to addressing mistakes on mail-in ballots.

Giuliani, as appointed by President Trump, played a key role in leading the legal strategy to challenge the 2020 election results, which saw Democrat Joe Biden emerge as the victor. Alongside other lawyers aligned with the Republican president, Giuliani promoted unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, despite multiple courts rejecting these allegations.



The recommendation to revoke Giuliani’s law license underscores the potential consequences for attorneys who engage in unethical conduct and promote baseless claims that undermine the integrity of democratic processes. The D.C. Court of Appeals’ final decision will determine this case’s outcome, shedding light on the accountability of legal professionals involved in high-profile election disputes.

As this legal saga unfolds, the implications for Giuliani and the broader legal community serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding professional ethics and ensuring the integrity of legal proceedings.

