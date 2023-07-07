Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
The National Labor Relations Board has taken legal action against Starbucks, alleging that the company unlawfully denied reemployment to 33 workers during the reorganization of three downtown Seattle stores, including its iconic flagship store in Pike Place Market. In a petition filed in Seattle federal court, the NLRB claimed that Starbucks’ plan to transform the stores into a “Heritage District” and require 73 workers to reapply for their positions was a direct response to unionization efforts at one of the stores located at 1st Avenue and Pike Street.

The NLRB argued that by choosing not to rehire 16 out of the 22 workers from the aforementioned store, Starbucks created an environment discouraging unionization support among employees at the other two stores. The agency contended that this action sent a clear message about the potential consequences if workers were to unionize. Seeking an injunction, the NLRB aims to prevent Starbucks from terminating or disciplining workers based on their union activities. Furthermore, the petition seeks to secure higher wages, benefits, and job reinstatement, including back pay and benefits, for the 33 employees who were let go.

Starbucks defended its actions, asserting that workers at the stores have the right to pursue unionization through a National Labor Relations Board-supervised election. The company disagreed with the remedies proposed by the agency, claiming that they are contrary to the interests of their employees and could potentially compromise the unique experience Starbucks offers its customers. Starbucks remains committed to defending the establishment of their Heritage District and their approach to the reorganization process.

  
What
Where


This legal dispute comes at a time when Starbucks has faced strained relations with some of its employees. In recent events, workers at numerous U.S. stores went on strike last month to protest management’s decision to prohibit the display of rainbow flags and other Pride month decorations. The clash between Starbucks and its employees highlights ongoing tensions and concerns within the company.

As of the end of its last fiscal year, Starbucks operated a total of 15,873 stores in the United States, with 9,265 being company-operated and 6,608 licensed stores. The company’s company-operated stores alone employed approximately 248,000 individuals. The outcome of the legal proceedings between Starbucks and the NLRB could have significant implications for the affected workers and the broader labor landscape within the company and the industry as a whole.

As this legal battle unfolds, it will be crucial to closely monitor the developments and their potential impact on Starbucks’ labor practices and employee relations. The outcome of the case may shape future discussions regarding workers’ rights, fair treatment, and the balance between employee activism and corporate policies.

