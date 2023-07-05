Legal News

Impeachment Trial of Suspended Texas Attorney General Paxton Proceeds Without Testimony
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is refusing to testify in his upcoming impeachment trial in the state Senate, as confirmed by his lawyer on Monday. Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, indicated that Paxton would resist any attempts to compel his testimony. The impeachment process began on May 27 when state legislators impeached Paxton on charges that included bribery, resulting in his temporary suspension from office pending the trial in the Texas Senate.

Ken Paxton, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, gained notoriety for his lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results, ultimately dismissed by the Supreme Court. Now facing impeachment, Paxton will be tried on 20 articles of impeachment brought against him in the Texas Senate. A two-thirds majority vote from the 31 senators is required to find him guilty and remove him from office. If the majority vote is not achieved, Paxton will be reinstated. The impeachment trial is scheduled to commence on September 5, as reported by CBS Texas.

The impeachment of Ken Paxton by the Texas House of Representatives stemmed from allegations of corruption and other irregularities. The House was prompted to take action when Paxton’s office requested that they fund a $3.3 million lawsuit settlement he had reached with four whistleblowers from his own office. Despite the mounting accusations, Paxton has consistently maintained his innocence.

  
In addition to facing impeachment, Ken Paxton is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for separate corruption charges, as disclosed by special prosecutors in Texas who are leading his state case.

Expressing strong opposition to the impeachment proceedings, Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, criticized the House for disregarding precedent and denying Paxton the opportunity to present his defense. Buzbee accused the House of attempting to ambush Paxton on the Senate floor and condemned what he deemed the “evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power in the Senate chamber.”

The upcoming impeachment trial has garnered significant attention due to the potential impact on Texas politics and the reputation of the Attorney General’s office. The outcome of the trial will determine whether Paxton will continue to hold his position or be removed from office.

Observers and legal experts are closely following the proceedings, analyzing the evidence presented and the arguments put forth by both sides. The impeachment trial represents a critical moment in Paxton’s political career and could shape the trajectory of his future in public office.



As the trial approaches, public opinion remains divided on the fate of Ken Paxton. Supporters argue that he is a victim of political targeting and assert his right to a fair trial. On the other hand, critics contend that the allegations against Paxton are serious and warrant further investigation and accountability.

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton has the potential to set a significant precedent in Texas politics and may influence future efforts to combat corruption and maintain accountability within the state government. As the trial unfolds, the eyes of the nation are on Texas, awaiting the outcome that will determine the future of the state’s Attorney General.

