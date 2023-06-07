Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini

Renowned U.S. Appeals Court Judge Paul Watford, once considered as a potential nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama, has recently joined the prestigious law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The firm announced this significant addition to their team on Tuesday, stating that Watford will be a partner in their litigation practice, based in Los Angeles.



Having resigned from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, effective May 31, Watford brings a wealth of legal expertise and experience to Wilson Sonsini. He expressed his excitement about joining the firm and highlighted his intention to contribute to both trial and appellate cases. Watford is particularly enthusiastic about leveraging the firm’s extensive client base in the technology sector.



Watford’s legal career trajectory includes serving as a clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Obama’s appointment to the 9th Circuit in 2012. At one point, he was also under consideration as a potential nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. However, Obama ultimately nominated Merrick Garland for the position.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Watford’s resignation in January created an appellate court vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill. Since then, Biden successfully appointed law professor Anthony Johnstone as a judge on the 9th Circuit, making him the current administration’s seventh appointee to that court.

Discover the best legal jobs in your area with BCG Attorney Search’s extensive job board.

At 55 years old, Watford made the decision to resign from his position on the bench, which paid a salary of $236,900 per year. This move allowed him to join Wilson Sonsini and engage in private practice before reaching retirement or senior status at the age of 65. Notably, Wilson Sonsini’s equity partners reportedly earned average profits exceeding $3 million in the previous year, as reported by The American Lawyer.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Douglas Clark, the managing partner of Wilson Sonsini, expressed the firm’s ongoing commitment to expansion in Los Angeles. Watford revealed that the firm currently has around 20 lawyers working at their downtown L.A. office. Over the past year, Wilson Sonsini has made several notable additions to its team, including former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, Christopher Chiou, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Mills in Los Angeles. Additionally, the firm welcomed a group of litigators from Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles in 2021. Watford, who had previously served as an appellate litigation partner at Munger Tolles from 2001 to 2012, cited his strong connections with the group as one of the factors that drew him to join Wilson Sonsini.



In recent news, the firm experienced the departure of one of its firmwide co-chairs of the complex litigation practice group, who moved to Paul Hastings.



Watford’s arrival at Wilson Sonsini marks a significant milestone for both the firm and the legal community. With his exceptional background and extensive experience, he is poised to contribute greatly to the firm’s litigation practice, further strengthening its capabilities in serving clients in the technology industry and beyond.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More