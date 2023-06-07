Legal News

Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Renowned U.S. Appeals Court Judge Paul Watford, once considered as a potential nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama, has recently joined the prestigious law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The firm announced this significant addition to their team on Tuesday, stating that Watford will be a partner in their litigation practice, based in Los Angeles.

Having resigned from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, effective May 31, Watford brings a wealth of legal expertise and experience to Wilson Sonsini. He expressed his excitement about joining the firm and highlighted his intention to contribute to both trial and appellate cases. Watford is particularly enthusiastic about leveraging the firm’s extensive client base in the technology sector.

Watford’s legal career trajectory includes serving as a clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Obama’s appointment to the 9th Circuit in 2012. At one point, he was also under consideration as a potential nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. However, Obama ultimately nominated Merrick Garland for the position.

  
What
Where


Watford’s resignation in January created an appellate court vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill. Since then, Biden successfully appointed law professor Anthony Johnstone as a judge on the 9th Circuit, making him the current administration’s seventh appointee to that court.

Discover the best legal jobs in your area with BCG Attorney Search’s extensive job board.

At 55 years old, Watford made the decision to resign from his position on the bench, which paid a salary of $236,900 per year. This move allowed him to join Wilson Sonsini and engage in private practice before reaching retirement or senior status at the age of 65. Notably, Wilson Sonsini’s equity partners reportedly earned average profits exceeding $3 million in the previous year, as reported by The American Lawyer.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Douglas Clark, the managing partner of Wilson Sonsini, expressed the firm’s ongoing commitment to expansion in Los Angeles. Watford revealed that the firm currently has around 20 lawyers working at their downtown L.A. office. Over the past year, Wilson Sonsini has made several notable additions to its team, including former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, Christopher Chiou, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Mills in Los Angeles. Additionally, the firm welcomed a group of litigators from Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles in 2021. Watford, who had previously served as an appellate litigation partner at Munger Tolles from 2001 to 2012, cited his strong connections with the group as one of the factors that drew him to join Wilson Sonsini.

In recent news, the firm experienced the departure of one of its firmwide co-chairs of the complex litigation practice group, who moved to Paul Hastings.



Watford’s arrival at Wilson Sonsini marks a significant milestone for both the firm and the legal community. With his exceptional background and extensive experience, he is poised to contribute greatly to the firm’s litigation practice, further strengthening its capabilities in serving clients in the technology industry and beyond.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Torrance

Paralegal Legal Assistant Law Office of Robert H. PalmerTorrance, CA, USA Employment Type F...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Worker’s compensation defense firm representing employers and insurance carriers has an immedi...

Apply now

Junior Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are seeking an attorney to help our law firm continue to grow. This is a small general civil liti...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top