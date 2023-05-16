Legal News

Holland & Knight Incorporates Colombian Law Firm with 28 New Lawyers
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Holland & Knight, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced its latest expansion in Latin America by adding 28 lawyers from a prestigious BogotÃ¡-based firm. This strategic move further solidifies Holland & Knight’s presence in the region and emphasizes its commitment to serving clients in Colombia.

As part of the expansion, Holland & Knight has absorbed the lawyers and staff of Cuberos CortÃ©s GutiÃ©rrez (CCG), leading to the closure of CCG. This integration will enhance Holland & Knight’s existing team, which already consists of approximately 70 lawyers in BogotÃ¡ since the establishment of their office in 2012. Few U.S.-based law firms have established a presence in Colombia, making Holland & Knight’s expansion a noteworthy development in the legal landscape.

Enrique GÃ³mez-PinzÃ³n, the executive partner of Holland & Knight in BogotÃ¡, expressed the firm’s strategic vision of providing comprehensive legal services in Colombia by growing their local practices. With the addition of the lawyers from CCG, Holland & Knight will strengthen its capabilities in various areas, including insolvency, government procurement, corporate law, litigation, arbitration, labor law, tax law, infrastructure projects, and real estate.

  
What
Where


The seven partners joining Holland & Knight from CCG are Gustavo Cuberos GÃ³mez, Edwin CortÃ©s MejÃ­a, JosÃ© GutiÃ©rrez Mestre, Camilo Cuervo DÃ­az, Alba MalagÃ³n EnemocÃ³n, Julia VelÃ¡squez Torres, and Diego Acevedo GÃ¡mez. Their expertise and experience will significantly contribute to the firm’s ability to provide top-notch legal services to clients in Colombia and beyond.

Find the best legal talent in the industry by posting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

This expansion follows Holland & Knight’s recent recruitment of 17 attorneys from Mexican law firm SÃ¡nchez Devanny, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to expanding its presence throughout Latin America. With over 175 lawyers in its Latin America practice, including professionals in the United States and offices in BogotÃ¡, Mexico City, and Monterrey, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to cater to the legal needs of clients across the region.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Integrating the CCG lawyers into Holland & Knight’s team will enhance the firm’s capacity to offer a wider range of legal services and deepen its understanding of the local Colombian market. Holland & Knight aims to provide clients with comprehensive and tailored legal solutions by combining local knowledge with the firm’s global expertise.

Holland & Knight’s expansion in Colombia aligns with the firm’s commitment to growth and its dedication to serving clients in Latin America. The addition of skilled attorneys and the expansion of practice areas exemplify the firm’s proactive approach to meeting the evolving legal needs of clients in the region.



As Holland & Knight continues to strengthen its presence in Latin America, the firm remains committed to delivering high-quality legal services, fostering client relationships, and further establishing itself as a leading regional legal provider. With its extensive network of professionals and its commitment to excellence, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to navigate the complex legal landscape in Latin America and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Community Association Attorney for Law Firm in Broward County

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Kaye Bender Rembaum, PL located in Pompano Beach is actively seeking a Community Association Attorne...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-MA-Springfield

Location:  Springfield, MA Description:  Bulkley Richardson, a thriving and dynam...

Apply now

Wage and Hour Attorney -- Plaintiffs' Litigation Firm in Boston

USA-MA-Boston

Our plaintiffs\' litigation firm, specializing in wage and hour, consumer, and class action cases, i...

Apply now

Paralegal- Real Estate

USA-NJ-Montvale

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal Riverside Abstract a title insurance company servicing attorneys...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
63
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
95
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
69
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
109
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
68
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
321
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
124
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
170
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
110
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top