Holland & Knight Incorporates Colombian Law Firm with 28 New Lawyers

Holland & Knight, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced its latest expansion in Latin America by adding 28 lawyers from a prestigious BogotÃ¡-based firm. This strategic move further solidifies Holland & Knight’s presence in the region and emphasizes its commitment to serving clients in Colombia.



As part of the expansion, Holland & Knight has absorbed the lawyers and staff of Cuberos CortÃ©s GutiÃ©rrez (CCG), leading to the closure of CCG. This integration will enhance Holland & Knight’s existing team, which already consists of approximately 70 lawyers in BogotÃ¡ since the establishment of their office in 2012. Few U.S.-based law firms have established a presence in Colombia, making Holland & Knight’s expansion a noteworthy development in the legal landscape.



Enrique GÃ³mez-PinzÃ³n, the executive partner of Holland & Knight in BogotÃ¡, expressed the firm’s strategic vision of providing comprehensive legal services in Colombia by growing their local practices. With the addition of the lawyers from CCG, Holland & Knight will strengthen its capabilities in various areas, including insolvency, government procurement, corporate law, litigation, arbitration, labor law, tax law, infrastructure projects, and real estate.



The seven partners joining Holland & Knight from CCG are Gustavo Cuberos GÃ³mez, Edwin CortÃ©s MejÃ­a, JosÃ© GutiÃ©rrez Mestre, Camilo Cuervo DÃ­az, Alba MalagÃ³n EnemocÃ³n, Julia VelÃ¡squez Torres, and Diego Acevedo GÃ¡mez. Their expertise and experience will significantly contribute to the firm’s ability to provide top-notch legal services to clients in Colombia and beyond.

This expansion follows Holland & Knight’s recent recruitment of 17 attorneys from Mexican law firm SÃ¡nchez Devanny, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to expanding its presence throughout Latin America. With over 175 lawyers in its Latin America practice, including professionals in the United States and offices in BogotÃ¡, Mexico City, and Monterrey, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to cater to the legal needs of clients across the region.



Integrating the CCG lawyers into Holland & Knight’s team will enhance the firm’s capacity to offer a wider range of legal services and deepen its understanding of the local Colombian market. Holland & Knight aims to provide clients with comprehensive and tailored legal solutions by combining local knowledge with the firm’s global expertise.



Holland & Knight’s expansion in Colombia aligns with the firm’s commitment to growth and its dedication to serving clients in Latin America. The addition of skilled attorneys and the expansion of practice areas exemplify the firm’s proactive approach to meeting the evolving legal needs of clients in the region.



As Holland & Knight continues to strengthen its presence in Latin America, the firm remains committed to delivering high-quality legal services, fostering client relationships, and further establishing itself as a leading regional legal provider. With its extensive network of professionals and its commitment to excellence, Holland & Knight is well-positioned to navigate the complex legal landscape in Latin America and deliver exceptional value to its clients.



