A lawyer calls his client to tell him about the fee schedule. “Alright,” the lawyer says, looking through his papers.

“You owe me $1,000 down and $417.58 each month for the next 36 months.”

“What?! That sounds like a car payment schedule,” retorted the client.

“You’re right,” the lawyer replied. “It’s mine.”

