Public Interest

Supreme Court Postpones Ruling on Abortion Pill Restrictions Until Friday
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday delayed deciding on the abortion pill restrictions until Friday, reports the Washington Post.

The Court is faced with the decision of whether the drug utilized by millions of women to terminate early pregnancies nationwide would remain legally available. Former President Trump-appointed Federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk had previously ruled to end access to the FDA-approved drug.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. who had earlier put on hold a lower court’s decision that imposed additional restrictions on the use of mifepristone through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, extended the stay until Friday, the Post reported.

  
What
Where


The justices are considering a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that rolled back the FDA’s actions since 2016, allowing patients to get mifepristone through the mail, authorizing prescriptions by medical professionals other than doctors and approving the drug’s use up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, instead of seven, the post said.

Don’t settle for less than you’re worth. Discover your true earning potential with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman were two of the 147 GOP members of Congress to sign on to a legal brief urging the Court to uphold the mifepristone ban.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Siding with anti-abortion special interests, Kacsmaryk’s ruling threatens access to safe and legal reproductive health care nationwide, a written statement from Wisconsin Democrats said.

Unilaterally overruling medical experts, Kacsmaryk issued a nationwide injunction that revoked FDA approval for a medication originally approved more than 20 years ago and used safely by millions of Americans in the decades since, according to the statement.



“It’s no surprise that the leaders of the Wisconsin GOP are once again pushing extreme restrictions on access to safe and legal abortion,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Communication Director Joe Oslund. “By signing on to this brief supporting a nationwide ban on mifepristone, Scott Fitzgerald and Glenn Grothman are making it clear they aren’t satisfied with simply forcing Wisconsinites to live under an abortion ban from 1849—they’re desperate for the rest of the country to join us.”

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Small, busy diversified law firm in Boca Raton seeking a legal assistant/paralegal. This position ca...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a Senior Counsel, Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with signi...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Trial Attorney – South Florida Hickey Smith Dodd, a technology-enabled law firm with a nati...

Apply now

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Personal Injury Defense Associate Attorney – NY/NJ Hickey Smith Dodd, a technology-enabled ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
74
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
91
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
155
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
104
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
129
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
75
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
60
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
79
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
103
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
150
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move

Legal Career Resources

April 20, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Jones Walker LLP

Jones Walker LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Growth, Learning, and Work-Life Balance Jones Walker LLP is a law firm providing expert legal services for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal matters with ease. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top