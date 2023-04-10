Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle lawsuits alleging that talc in its baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. The settlement is a significant increase from J&J’s initial offer of $2 billion, which failed to resolve the looming talcum powder cases. The funding would be the largest resolution in any mass tort product liability bankruptcy case, according to an April 4 court filing. Over 60,000 current talc claimants have supported the plan through their lawyers.

J&J attempted to settle the talcum powder cases in bankruptcy court, but its first attempt failed because it was not in financial distress. This time, J&J seeks to limit its liabilities through a “Texas two-step” bankruptcy. This involves the creation of two new entities: LTL Management, which holds the talc liabilities, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., which holds almost all the old J&J’s productive business assets.

The original bankruptcy filing had been dismissed by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January, which ruled that LTL Management could not seek bankruptcy protection because it was not in financial distress due to an indemnity agreement with J&J. J&J has since terminated the indemnity agreement and has a new funding agreement in place.

  
What
Where


The plaintiffs’ lawyers had appealed and won after the first bankruptcy filing. Experts, however, doubt the new bankruptcy will work, with some labeling it as a “rather audacious ploy.” Ralph Brubaker, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, has called the move “cynical strategic machinations to manufacture self-inflicted financial distress hardly bolster[ing] the case for a legitimate, good faith resort to bankruptcy relief.”

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Despite this, J&J is confident that the settlement will win approval as it has the support of a sufficient number of plaintiffs. According to Reuters, a restructuring plan needs approval from 75% of creditors to gain the approval of a bankruptcy judge in asbestos-related bankruptcies.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




J&J has emphasized that the bankruptcy filings are not “an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.”

Tens of thousands of lawsuits have been filed against J&J, with some producing verdicts, some failing, and others settling. In one case, a jury awarded $4.69 billion to 22 ovarian cancer patients. This was later reduced on appeal to $2.24 billion for the 20 plaintiffs still in the litigation.



The settlement comes as J&J is already facing significant legal challenges. The company has been ordered to pay billions in damages in a separate case alleging that its opioid painkillers fueled a public health crisis. Additionally, J&J faces lawsuits related to its role in marketing prescription painkillers and producing COVID-19 vaccines.

J&J is one of several large corporations that have sought to limit their legal liabilities through bankruptcy proceedings. In recent years, companies such as Purdue Pharma and Boy Scouts of America have used bankruptcy to resolve mass tort cases.

Overall, the settlement marks a significant increase from J&J’s initial offer and underscores the company’s challenges in addressing the legal fallout from the talcum powder cases.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Redwood City

We are a small Redwood City firm with a strong reputation, looking for an associate attorney to join...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

Part-Time Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a part...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a liti...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
98
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
99
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
180
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services
LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing exam
91
Law Students

LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
121
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure HEARING
107
Lawyers

Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure
Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters BAR EXAM
140
Law Students

Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
749
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
140
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
155
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year

Legal Career Resources

April 7, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cox Law Group Inc

Cox Law Group Inc: A Law Firm with Excellent Work Culture, Employee-Friendly Policies and Customer-Centric Legal Expertise Cox Law Group Inc offers clients a wide range of legal services. With a focus on medi-cal planning, trust administration, and conservatorship, the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top