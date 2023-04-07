Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal industry is grappling with layoffs as the global economy faces headwinds, causing dealmaking demand to slow down. This week, leading law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian announced it is cutting 10% of attorneys, paralegals, and staff in its U.S. offices in response to current macroeconomic and market conditions. According to its website, Gunderson Dettmer is recognized for their work with emerging tech and life sciences companies and investors and has more than 400 lawyers.

The tech industry has seen waves of layoffs since last year, as large companies like Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft shed tens of thousands of jobs amid an uncertain economy. Gunderson Dettmer’s managing partner, David Young, cited “economic headwinds” facing public and startup technology and life sciences companies after years of growth. However, Young said that the firm still has confidence in the sector. A firm spokesperson confirmed the layoffs, but no further comment was made.

The market has shifted amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and recession fears. As a result, many law firms raced to hire lawyers in 2021 and early 2022 to keep up with booming global deal making demand. However, large law firms are now advising on fewer deals with a smaller combined value, as mergers and acquisitions activity fell to its lowest level in over a decade in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released by Refinitiv on Tuesday.

  
What
Where


The total value of globally announced M&A deals in Q1 2023 was $580 billion, representing a 44% dip compared to last year and a 23% decline compared to the previous quarter. Cooley, Goodwin Procter, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, and Shearman & Sterling have laid off lawyers and staff since late last year, citing a slowdown in work. Firms, including Davis Wright Tremaine and Perkins Coie, have also let go of business professionals.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Other firms have also trimmed their attorney ranks. Kirkland & Ellis made unspecified cuts this week that it described as a result of “performance-based decisions.” Jeffrey Lowe, global practice leader of the law firm practice group at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said he expects to see more law firm layoffs heading into the second quarter of 2023, after a first quarter that likely was not “gangbusters for anybody.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Lowe added that he does not see layoffs as a sign that any particular firm is in trouble. Instead, firms are looking to cut costs as the economy slows, particularly given their aggressive growth earlier. In 2021, U.S. law firm hiring skyrocketed, with lawyer moves between firms up 111% nationally, according to National Association for Law Placement (NALP) data. However, hiring decreased nearly 12% overall in 2022, as associate moves declined by 20% compared to 2021, NALP said. Partner hiring saw a nearly 6% increase.

According to Young, at Gunderson, incoming associates who graduate from law school this spring may have start dates deferred on a case-by-case basis. The firm had delayed start dates for incoming lawyers in the fall from Oct. 31, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.



In conclusion, the legal industry faces challenges as the economy slows down and global dealmaking demand falters. The widespread layoffs result from firms looking to cut costs as the market has shifted amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and recession fears. While the legal industry is still confident in the tech and life sciences sectors, there is a general sense of caution as the economy remains uncertain.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-NC-Charlotte

Legal Assistant Schwartz Law Firm is seeking a motivated, highly-organized, detail-oriented candi...

Apply now

Paralegal/Bilingual

USA-TX-Farmers Branch

Solo practitioner, Family Law, Personal injury and Immigration lawyer seeks EXPERIENCED Paralegal fo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-Baton Rouge

Description: Baton Rouge, Louisiana business and construction law firm has an immediate opening f...

Apply now

Paralegal / Legal Assistant

USA-OH-Strongsville

Growing Law Firm Seeks Paralegal / Legal Assistant   The Position:   Krueger a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing exam
75
Law Students

LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
111
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure HEARING
71
Lawyers

Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure
Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters BAR EXAM
92
Law Students

Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters
Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023 MERGER
58
Biglaw

Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
71
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
677
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
140
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
58
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
119
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year

Legal Career Resources

April 7, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cox Law Group Inc

Cox Law Group Inc: A Law Firm with Excellent Work Culture, Employee-Friendly Policies and Customer-Centric Legal Expertise Cox Law Group Inc offers clients a wide range of legal services. With a focus on medi-cal planning, trust administration, and conservatorship, the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top