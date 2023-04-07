Glenn Agre, the Kasowitz Spinoff, Expands with a New Hire in California

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, a trial law firm, has expanded its San Francisco team with the addition of David Callaway, a former partner at Goodwin Procter. With the inclusion of Callaway, the law firm now has 34 lawyers and staff members. Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes was founded in 2021 by seven partners who left Kasowitz Benson Torres, a New York-based law firm known for its work with former US President Donald Trump and its high-stakes commercial caseload.



Before joining Goodwin Procter in 2019, Callaway worked at Baker McKenzie as a partner and as a federal prosecutor with the US attorney’s office in the Northern District of California from 1998 to 2016. Callaway stated that working in a giant law firm, such as Goodwin Procter with nearly 2,000 lawyers or Baker McKenzie with close to 5,000, “just didn’t work for me.” He added that Glenn Agre offered him more flexibility and fewer conflicts.



Callaway explained that if a potential client faces an insider-trading allegation, “it’s not helpful if the company whose shares that person traded is represented by your law firm.” Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes initially sublet space from US law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in New York and San Francisco before getting its own offices, which are now quickly filling up, according to managing partner Andrew Glenn.



What

Where

Search Jobs

“Our client base and caseload are growing exponentially,” Glenn stated. The law firm represented a group of shareholders in the Hertz Corp bankruptcy proceedings.

Wondering how your salary stacks up against others in your field? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to find out.

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes is fighting a lawsuit brought by the Kasowitz firm in New York, which claims that the law firm is unfairly holding onto legal fees tied to a settlement involving a former Kasowitz client. Glenn said, “We were very disappointed in that lawsuit being filed against us, which we were happy to resolve amicably without any litigation. We look forward to that case being resolved in the near future.”



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The law firm has grown nearly five-fold since its launch two years ago, with its client base and caseload growing exponentially. With the addition of Callaway, Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes continues to expand and offer its clients more flexibility and a smaller risk of conflicts.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More