Former President Trump to Surrender and Appear in Court
Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges in a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump, who denied wrongdoing, was indicted last week and is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. The arraignment, where Trump will have a chance to enter a plea, is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trump, 76, is expected to surrender amid tight security and street protests. Police have made plans to separate supporters and critics outside the courthouse. It is unclear how many supporters will travel to Trump’s heavily Democratic hometown, where automobile travel is difficult.

Despite drawing thousands of fervent supporters to rallies nationwide, Trump faces a significant challenge in his hometown. However, he remains defiant, saying on social media shortly after arriving in New York from Florida on Monday, “We have to take back our Country and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

  
Although the specific charges reached by a grand jury were due to be disclosed on Tuesday, Yahoo News late on Monday reported that Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. However, legal experts have said that any trial is at least a year away.

An indictment or even a conviction does not legally prevent Trump from running for president. Trump, a front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, has not confirmed whether he will run for president again. However, the legal proceedings against him are likely to influence his decision.

Trump’s lawyers had urged the judge to keep photographers out of the courtroom, arguing that they would worsen an already almost circus-like atmosphere. However, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that five photographers would be admitted before the arraignment started to take pictures for several minutes.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who led the investigation, will give a news conference after the arraignment. Trump and his allies have portrayed the case as politically motivated.



After the court appearance, Trump will return to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and deliver remarks at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

In conclusion, Donald Trump’s court appearance on Tuesday marks a watershed moment ahead of next year’s presidential election. As the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, the legal proceedings against Trump will influence his decision to run for president again. Although he has denied any wrongdoing, the charges against him could prevent him from holding public office. The arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and any trial is at least more than a year away.

