A man sat down at a bar, looked into his shirt pocket, and ordered a double scotch.

A few minutes later, the man again peeked into his pocket and ordered another double.

This routine was followed for some time, until after looking into his pocket, he told the bartender that he’s had enough.

The bartender said, “I’ve got to ask you — what’s with the pocket business?”

The man replied, “I have my lawyer’s pictures in there. When he starts to look honest, I’ve had enough.”

