Uncovering Legal Gems: Law Professors Analyze ‘Succession’ for Valuable Lessons
HBO’s “Succession” return this week for its fourth and final season has caused a surge in interest among law professors who have formed an online discussion group called the Waystar/Royco School of Law to analyze the show. This group is being led by Susan Bandes, emeritus professor at DePaul University College of Law, and Diane Kemker, who is producing an upcoming issue of the DePaul Law Review devoted to “Succession.”

The show has become popular among legal academics because it highlights corporate law issues rarely seen in television shows or movies. The topics covered in the group’s sessions include whether lawyers in “Succession” are meeting their ethical obligations, employment law issues such as rampant sexual harassment, and real-life media mergers involving Rupert Murdoch and the late Sumner Redstone.

The Waystar/Royco Law School has members from the University of Tennessee, Case Western, and the University of Chicago. It was inspired by the Yada Yada Law School, an online class developed by University of Iowa law professor Gregory Shill in 2020 to explore legal issues in “Seinfeld.”

  
Kemker said that professional screenwriters are better at creating memorable characters and scenarios than most law professors. She added that the sessions offer a wide range of topics for lawyers, law students, and law professors beyond just the nuts and bolts of corporate law.

It’s no surprise that “Succession” has captured the attention of legal academics. Not only does it provide a unique window into corporate law issues, but it also features compelling characters and storylines that keep viewers coming back for more. The Waystar/Royco School of Law provides an excellent opportunity for law students and professors to engage in an entertaining and educational discussion about the show. It’s just another example of how fiction can be used to teach real-world legal concepts. By taking advantage of the creativity of TV writers, lawyers can better understand relevant topics to serve their clients and the public better. And that’s something worth tuning into.

