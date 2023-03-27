Legal News

Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Chicago-based law firm Winston & Strawn has recently announced the addition of two structured finance partners, Chris Gavin and Taylor Speers, to its offices in New York and Dallas, respectively. The duo, formerly from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, represents some of the largest mortgage companies in the US, including Rocket Companies Inc’s Rocket Mortgage, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Gavin and Speers were the lead capital markets partners at Cadwalader, where they advised Two Harbors on its acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. Despite their success at Cadwalader, Gavin stated that Winston & Strawn offered a more extensive set of practices compared to the New York-based firm, which is relatively focused on capital markets.

Describing Winston & Strawn as a “Goldilocks firm,” Gavin praised the firm’s size and range of services. With over 900 lawyers, the firm is large enough to provide comprehensive legal services but not so large as to be impersonal. Gavin stated that he expects nearly all their clients, including Rocket, PennyMac, and Two Harbors, to join them at Winston.

  
What
Where


According to Gavin, their practice was busy when interest rates were low and have remained so as rates rose. With the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point last week, their expertise in structured finance will likely be in high demand. Speers commented that their practice was constantly evolving and they pride themselves on adapting quickly. A spokesperson for Cadwalader expressed good wishes for Gavin and Speers in their new positions.

Don’t leave money on the table. Make sure you’re earning what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Overall, Winston & Strawn’s addition of Gavin and Speers is a significant win for the firm, as it expands its expertise in structured finance and adds major mortgage companies to its client roster. Meanwhile, Cadwalader loses two top partners in capital markets, potentially leading to a shift in focus for the firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal Needed in Fort Lauderdale

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Thomas & LoCicero is a Florida-based law firm built on a commitment to free speech, free press, and ...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
64
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
80
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
74
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
141
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
109
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
98
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings white and case
80
Breaking News

White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings
Former BigLaw Attorney Admits to Stealing from Client’s Estate stealing
67
Biglaw

Former BigLaw Attorney Admits to Stealing from Client’s Estate
Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet twitter
97
Legal Technology News

Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
254
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top