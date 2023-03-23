Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Stanford Law School has announced that it will not be taking disciplinary action against the students who disrupted a speech by Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan earlier this month. However, the associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Tirien Steinbach, who appeared to intervene on behalf of the protesters, is now on leave. The law school’s dean, Jenny Martinez, revealed the school’s response to the March 9 protest in a public letter, which runs to ten pages. The letter states that administrators did not enforce the school’s speech policy, which prohibits shutting down speakers through heckling.

In her letter, Martinez said that staff at the law school will receive training on its policies, which aim to prevent the imposition of “institutional orthodoxy.” The school’s response comes in the wake of a protest by students against Judge Duncan, a 2018 appointee of former President Donald Trump, who was visiting Stanford to deliver remarks to the campus chapter of the conservative Federalist Society.

The protesters argued that Duncan had taken positions threatening the rights of LGBTQ people, immigrants, Black voters, women, and others. Video clips from the event show the judge struggling to speak over the protesters’ shouts while refusing to answer and criticizing some of their questions.

  
What
Where


In her letter, Martinez wrote that it would be difficult to differentiate between students who violated the school’s free-speech policies and those who “engaged in constitutionally protected non-disruptive protest, such as holding signs or asking pointed questions.” Two other Trump appointees, Judges James Ho of the 5th Circuit and Judge Elizabeth Branch of the 11th Circuit, wrote last week in the National Review that law schools should discipline students who participate in “disruptive tactics.”

BCG Attorney Search is the go-to source for top legal jobs in your area. Search now!

Stanford has also agreed to train students on the importance of free speech and the norms of the legal profession. The lawsuit alleged that Stanford’s policies made it difficult to differentiate between students who violated free speech policies and those who engaged in constitutionally protected non-disruptive protest, such as holding signs or asking pointed questions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stanford’s President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Dean Jenny Martinez previously apologized publicly to Anderson. The settlement reflects a growing concern among some conservatives about the stifling of free speech on college campuses and a corresponding push to ensure that universities protect free speech rights for all students, regardless of their political views.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Fully remote: In-house counsel (20%) + Business Operations (80%), 70K starting

USA-TX-Houston

Law + Business... that\'s a killer combo.  Think Peter Thiel. Description: Fully remot...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-GA-Douglasville

Our busy legal firm is looking for an efficient, organized legal assistant to help our attorneys and...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-VT-Burlington

Job details Salary From $80,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications Civ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Law firm in Boca Raton looking for full-time Legal Assistant. Responsible for performing general cle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
43
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
182
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
BakerHostetler Partner’s Deposition Testimony Branded ‘Evasive and Nonresponsive’ Baker Hostetler
46
Biglaw

BakerHostetler Partner’s Deposition Testimony Branded ‘Evasive and Nonresponsive’
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
131
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Supreme Court Takes Historic Step into Crypto World – What Does This Mean for the Future? crypto currency
45
Legal Technology News

Supreme Court Takes Historic Step into Crypto World – What Does This Mean for the Future?
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Groundbreaking Study of 6,500 Law Students Proves Mismatch Theory and Exposes Racial Preference Harm, Claims Law Professor mismatch
55
Law Students

Groundbreaking Study of 6,500 Law Students Proves Mismatch Theory and Exposes Racial Preference Harm, Claims Law Professor
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
216
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Federal Judge Goes Off on Biglaw Attorney, Calling Their Actions a ‘Huge Waste of Time’ Federal Judge
52
Lawyers

Federal Judge Goes Off on Biglaw Attorney, Calling Their Actions a ‘Huge Waste of Time’
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
78
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers

Legal Career Resources

March 23, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd

Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd: A Law Firm Committed to Excellence Human Resource Practices that Drive Success A Client-Centric Approach to Legal Services Mowery Youell & Galeano, Ltd is an outstanding law firm that offers a wide range of legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top