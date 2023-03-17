Public Interest

Censorship on the Rise in the US: Experts Sound the Alarm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

First Amendment rights in the United States have been stable for decades, but recent years have seen a resurgence of anti-speech tactics used during the “Red Scare” of the 1950s. Censorship is increasing at all levels of government, with bans on books and drag performances becoming increasingly common nationwide. This trend is troubling to Joe Cohn, legislative and policy director with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, who warns that we see a concerted wave that we have not seen in decades.

Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, notes that no political group monopolizes censorship and that aggression is increasing across the spectrum. He points out that it is “pretty mind-boggling that so many politicians are waving the flag of freedom while doing anything they possibly can to infringe on the free speech rights of Americans.”

Washington state’s bias hotline bill, which aimed to track offensively discriminatory statements and hate crimes, died in committee earlier this year due to concerns that it would chill protected speech. Hate speech is still generally protected by the First Amendment. Oregon created a similar bias hotline in 2019, receiving nearly 1,700 calls in 2021, with nearly 60% of the reported incidents falling short of criminal standards, according to an annual report from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office.

  
What
Where


Artist Katrina Majkut recently experienced censorship firsthand when her artworks were unexpectedly censored at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. Majkut was hired to curate an exhibit on healthcare issues like chronic illness, pregnancy, and gun violence. However, a day before the show’s opening, Majkut and two other artists were told some of their work would be removed over administrator fears about running afoul of Idaho’s “No Public Funds for Abortion Act.” The 2021 law bars state-funded entities from promoting abortion or taking other measures that could be seen as training or counseling someone in favor of abortion.

Ready to take the first step towards your dream legal job? Start your search with BCG Attorney Search now!

Majkut’s cross-stitch depicting misoprostol and mifepristone tablets, which can be used together to induce abortion early in pregnancy, was removed from the exhibit along with a wall plaque detailing Idaho’s abortion laws. LCSC spokesman Logan Fowler said the school decided after consulting with attorneys whether showing the art could violate the law. Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug, the law’s author, said it was not intended to “prevent open discussion” of abortion — only to prevent tax dollars from being used to promote it.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The art exhibit censorship comes two months after another controversial decision by Skaug. As chairman of the Idaho House Judiciary and Rules Committee, Skaug announced in January that people under 18 would not be allowed to testify in his committee. A group of teens took action, launching phone and email campaigns and staging protests. The lawmakers eventually modified their rules, allowing youth to testify as long as they have signed permission slips from a parent or guardian. Skaug said the rule was necessary to ensure parents know if their kids are leaving school to testify at the Statehouse.

Cohn warns that the efforts in Idaho and elsewhere reflect the danger of restricting the expression of people who hold opposing views. “We have to be ever-vigilant if we want our culture of individual freedoms to prevail,” he said. “Bad ideas are better dealt with through debate and dialogue than government censorship.”



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MS-Tupelo

Job Description: Your organization, ability to follow procedures, time management, and attention ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MD-Baltimore

We are a personal injury law firm looking for a self motivated Legal assistant to ensure smooth runn...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-DC-Washington

We are a personal injury law firm looking for a self motivated Legal assistant to ensure smooth runn...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Slocumb Law Firm, LLC, is a national personal injury firm seeking an attorney for it\'s Baltimore, M...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
132
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
72
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
69
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
104
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney
Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud signature bank
70
Legal News

Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
97
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
220
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
U.S. Judiciary Scolded for Tech Oversight Failures – Announces Hiring of New CIO CIO
68
Legal Technology News

U.S. Judiciary Scolded for Tech Oversight Failures – Announces Hiring of New CIO
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
115
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
269
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

March 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C

Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C.: A Trusted Legal Partner in the Energy and Oil & Gas Industry Exceptional Service and Competitive Rates: What Sets Welborn Sullivan Meck & Tooley, P.C. Apart from Other Law Firms The energy and oil […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top