Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

EdFed Corporation has taken legal action against Educational Federal Credit Union (EFCU) for unauthorized use of its service mark. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on March 10, 2022.

EdFed filed a service mark application in March 2006 for student loan services, which was approved in January 2007. Although the registration was canceled in August 2013, EdFed maintains that it continued to use the mark with its services.

According to the complaint, EFCU registered the domain name edfed.org in 2018 and began using Infringing Marks, including EDFED, for credit union services without obtaining EdFedâ€™s consent. The complaint alleges that EFCUâ€™s use of the marks is likely to cause confusion among consumers and has damaged the goodwill of EdFedâ€™s EDFED service mark.

  
What
Where


EdFedâ€™s complaint asserts a first cause of action for False Designation of Origin, 15 U.S.C. Â§ 1125(a), arguing that EFCUâ€™s use of the Infringing Marks creates a false and misleading impression that EFCUâ€™s services are connected with EdFed and is likely to cause confusion, deception, and mistake among consumers.

The complaint also alleges that EFCUâ€™s conduct was intentional, willful, and malicious, with a deliberate intent to trade on the goodwill associated with the EDFED mark. EdFed asserts that EFCUâ€™s unauthorized use of the mark has resulted in substantial sales and profits for the credit union.

EdFed is seeking injunctive relief and damages, including any profits obtained by EFCU from its use of the Infringing Marks, as well as attorneyâ€™s fees. The complaint emphasizes the importance of safeguarding intellectual property rights, including service marks, and the severe consequences for companies that engage in unauthorized and infringing use of another companyâ€™s mark.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The case is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and EFCU has yet to respond to the complaint. EdFed has requested a jury trial and seeks an injunction to prohibit EFCU from using the Infringing Marks, as well as damages and profits.

Click here to see this news on EdFed!

Click here to see the full document!



Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford

Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon

Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria

Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior corporate associate attor...

Apply Now

Senior Tax Counsel

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior tax counsel with 10+ year...

Apply Now

Most Popular

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
108
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
116
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
48
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
124
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
84
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
45
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
76
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
118
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
147
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Legal Career Resources

March 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wright Kim Douglas, ALC

Wright Kim Douglas, ALC: Providing Client-Centric, Attorneys/Staff Friendly, and Growth-Oriented Legal Services Introduction Finding a law firm that prioritizes the needs of its clients while fostering a positive work environment for its attorneys and staff can be challenging. Wright Kim […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top