Legal News

Confirmation of Biden’s First Judicial Nominee in 2023 by US Senate Approved
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Senate confirmed DeAndrea Benjamin, a South Carolina state court judge, to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, on Thursday. Benjamin was confirmed in a 53-44 vote, which included support from her state’s two Republican senators. She is now the second Black woman to serve on the court based in Richmond, Virginia. This marks President Joe Biden’s 98th confirmed judicial nominee and his second appointee to the 4th Circuit, which handles appeals from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York referred to Benjamin’s appointment to the appeals court as a “long-overdue step” in ensuring that the bench reflects the diversity of the Fourth Circuit. Benjamin was recommended to Biden by South Carolina’s Representative James Clyburn, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clyburn introduced Benjamin at a November 15 hearing as a “longtime friend” with family members well-known in the state capital of Columbia. Her husband, Steve Benjamin, is a former mayor of Columbia.

Despite opposition from Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who criticized her bail-bond rulings in criminal cases, Benjamin had the support of the Senate’s two South Carolina Republicans, Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, who is the top-ranking GOP member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In one case cited by Cruz, Benjamin denied bond at the time of a defendant’s arrest on a shooting charge but granted it nearly two years later due to claims of the state violating the man’s right to a speedy trial. Benjamin says this case was just one of the thousands she has handled since becoming a judge in 2004, starting as a part-time Columbia municipal judge and working at the Gist Law Firm.

  
What
Where


In 2020, Benjamin sought a seat on the South Carolina Court of Appeals, but the state’s Republican-led legislature voted in favor of a rival judge the following year. In South Carolina, state lawmakers elect judges after a committee has screened them. With Benjamin’s confirmation, Democratic appointees to the court now have an 8-6 majority over Republican appointees. Benjamin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment after the confirmation vote.

The Senate’s confirmation of DeAndrea Benjamin to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a significant moment for the court, which needs more diversity, and for Biden, who has been making efforts to appoint a diverse group of judges. Benjamin’s experience as a judge in South Carolina, along with her home-state support from two Republican senators, should make her a valuable addition to the 4th Circuit.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

U.S. Senate confirms 1st Biden judicial nominee of 2023



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

ATTORNEY

USA-AL-Mobile

The Marine Corps is currently hiring lawyers interested in earning their commission as an officer in...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
60
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
82
Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
64
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
69
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial INTEL
70
Legal Technology News

Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial
Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies WALMART
905
Weird News

Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies
Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack ransomware dc
60
Legal Technology News

Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack
Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer motorola
65
In-house Counsel

Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer
Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match law firm merger
64
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions paul hastings
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top