Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal industry is currently amid a merger mania as Biglaw firms look to join forces with competitors and boutiques, driven partly by concerns about a potential recession. However, not all firms have equal success in finding a suitable merger partner. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a New York-based firm, is facing some challenges in its search for a merger partner, including its pension program for retired partners and its accrual accounting system. The firm has been in discussions with several Biglaw firms, including McGuireWoods, Steptoe & Johnson, and Squire Patton Boggs, but has yet to find a successful match.

While most law firms use cash basis accounting, Stroock uses an accrual system, which considers revenue from work in progress and accounts receivable before clients have paid. Additionally, Stroock’s fiscal year ends in September rather than December, which is standard for most firms. The firm also has a pension obligation to its retirees that is tied to its revenue, which was once about $40 million annually. Stroock has contacted its retirees to ask for a reduction in benefits during its merger talks.

In a statement, Stroock acknowledged that “operational systems” and pension obligations may be points to address in “sizeable law firm mergers” but declined to comment on specifics of any merger talks. Brad Hildebrandt, a veteran consultant of law firm mergers, noted that most firms are not excited about adopting an accrual-based system, as it creates new income and tax issues. However, these issues can be solved with a good understanding of the direction of the firm being acquired.

  
What
Where


Ultimately, what could kill a merger deal is a “lack of flexibility,” according to Hildebrandt. The question is how flexible Stroock and its merger partners will be in finding a solution. Stroock remains hopeful and is continuing to search for the right merger partner.

The legal industry’s current merger mania reflects the challenges facing law firms, particularly in the face of potential economic uncertainty. While many firms are finding success in finding merger partners, others, like Stroock, face significant hurdles. It remains to be seen whether Stroock will eventually be able to find the right match, but for now, the firm remains optimistic in its search for a merger partner.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

This Biglaw Firm Has The Urge To Merge, But Can’t Find A Willing Partner



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Part-Time Legal Assistant

USA-OK-Edmond

QUALIFICATIONS Legal Assistant must be detail-oriented and possess excellent organizational, time...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MO-Liberty

Kuhlman, Reddoch & Sullivan, a Liberty Mo law firm is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant. Only...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Job details Salary Up to $100,000 a year Job Type Full-time Part-time Benefits ...

Apply now

Senior Corporate & Securities Associate

USA-CA-San Diego

Diamond Law is seeking a  California based, remote, full time senior associate with 5+ years\' ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional unconstitutional
38
Legal News

US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional
Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
48
Biglaw

Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
66
Legal News

US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
146
Legal News

Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
44
Legal News

Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
38
Legal News

Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
58
Legal Technology News

Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
67
Legal News

Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
156
Legal News

Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
180
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top