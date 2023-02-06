Legal News

Former Facebook Chief Legal Officer Joins Etsy as Head of Legal Team
Etsy Inc., the popular online marketplace for handmade and vintage items, has announced the appointment of Colin Stretch as its new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Stretch will take on this role starting February 14th, 2023, and will be based out of Etsy‘s headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

Stretch brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as the General Counsel of Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., for around six years until 2019. After leaving Facebook, he took on the counsel role at the law firm Latham & Watkins, where he has been until now. A spokesperson from Latham & Watkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At Etsy, Stretch will replace Jill Simeone as the Chief Legal Officer. An Etsy spokesperson said that Simeone has transitioned to an advisory role to spend more time with her family. She supports the company’s legal department and will help with the transition.

  
What
Where


Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said that Stretch’s extensive experience would be critical to the company’s efforts to ensure its continued status as a safe and trusted marketplace. Silverman also highlighted that Stretch would help broaden the company’s reach across all its brands and advocate for micro-businesses worldwide.

As Facebook’s General Counsel, Stretch was involved in high-profile hearings in 2017 as the U.S. investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He testified before Congress during these investigations. After leaving Facebook, Stretch began lecturing at Columbia University’s Law and Business Schools.

In a statement, Stretch praised Etsy for its reputation as a prosperous business and a leader in the advocacy space. He further stated that he is eager to join the team and contribute to the company’s continued success.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and has become one of the most popular online marketplaces for handmade and vintage items. With its new Chief Legal Officer, Etsy is well-positioned to take on future challenges and continue to be a leader in the e-commerce space.

The appointment of Colin Stretch as Etsy’s new Chief Legal Officer is a significant step for the company as it seeks to continue its growth and success. With Stretch’s extensive experience and expertise in the legal industry, Etsy is poised to tackle any legal challenges that come its way while maintaining its status as a safe and trusted marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.



