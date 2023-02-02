Legal News

Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

This week marked the retirement of Freda Wolfson, who served as the Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for New Jersey for 36 years. In light of her retirement, she has decided to join Lowenstein Sandler, a national law firm founded in New Jersey. As part of her new firm role, Wolfson will lead the Alternative Dispute Resolution Group, handling commercial litigation matters and taking on special master appointments in multidistrict litigations. 

Wolfson was nominated to serve as a U.S. magistrate judge in 2002, and she eventually became Chief Judge of the New Jersey District Court in 2019. Before her role at the District Court, Wolfson practiced law for Lowenstein Sandler. 

Lowenstein Sandler is a national firm with about 350 lawyers and has recently welcomed former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Barry Albin as head of their Appellate Group. Wolfson expressed great pride in her past service, as stated in her statement on Wednesday, where she further highlighted that Lowenstein Sandler shares her commitment to the public good.

  
What
Where


In the years Wolfson spent on the bench, she was in charge of six different federal multidistrict litigations, including thousands of lawsuits against Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s baby powder and talc products claiming they caused cancer. In total, over 37,000 talc-related lawsuits were pending before Wolfson, making it the second-largest federal assigned mass tort in U.S. history. 

On Monday of this week, a federal appeals court denied Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s petition to transfer these cases into bankruptcy court. It dismissed a related Chapter 11 case created for such purpose. Currently, Lowenstein Sandlerâ€™s litigation department is headed by the former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino, who formerly clerked for Wolfson thirty years ago. 

In his statement on the matter, Porrino discussed Wolfsonâ€™s notable career accomplishments, such as being one of the youngest members of the District Court at the time and one of the very few women and mothers. During Wolfsonâ€™s tenure, Porrino highlighted the difficult times she handled, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, judicial vacancies, and security threats. One of these security threats was an attack on her colleague Judge Esther Salasâ€™ family by a disgruntled lawyer.  

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Freda Wolfsonâ€™s commitment to public service is commendable, and with her return to the firm, Lowenstein Sandler will surely benefit from her knowledge and experience.

REFERENCES:



New Jersey chief judge Wolfson joins law firm Lowenstein Sandler

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Preeminent plaintiff-focused civil litigation firm in downtown Boston seeks ambitious and aspiring&#...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Associate Attorney Prestigious Personal Injury Law Firm seeks Associate Attorney  MUST be...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm, with a large and rapidly growing national presence, is expanding its Rochester, NY ...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms with offices throughout t...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
56
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
67
Legal News

Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
75
Legal News

Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
128
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
62
Legal News

Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
82
Home

Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
173
Legal News

Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
150
Legal Layoff News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
55
Home

Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts
161
Legal News

ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts

Legal Career Resources

January 31, 2023 The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker

Questions Answered In This Article What is the BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker? The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker is a tool that tracks and records layoffs at law firms. What kind of information does the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top