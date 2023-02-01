Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A new report from Wells Fargo’s Legal Specialty Group highlights the biggest challenge facing US law firms in the near term: how to keep their expanding attorney ranks busy. The report found that the firms surveyed, including 68 of the top 100 highest-grossing US firms, reported a 1.9% drop in demand, with the top 50 highest-grossing firms seeing a 2.9% decline. The decline in demand is attributed to a slowdown in the M&A market, which decreased by 37% compared to the previous year’s record-breaking $5.9 trillion global announced deal work.

Despite the drop in demand, law firms have continued to hire lawyers, with the lawyer count rising by 4.5% in 2022. This increase in lawyer count has contributed to the decline in productivity, with lawyers logging fewer billable hours in 2022 than in the previous year. Owen Burman, a senior consultant at Wells Fargo, noted that he has never seen productivity at a top 100 law firm drop below 1,600 hours. Despite the decline in productivity, Burman is surprised that there have not been more layoffs across the industry, with only a few firms, such as Cooley, Goodwin Procter, and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, announcing layoffs due to the slowdown in work.

The report found that net income, distributed to the equity partners who own a law firm share, dropped by 3.1% in 2022 after two years of double-digit growth. However, Burman believes that a drop of only 3.1% should be considered a victory given the decline in demand. Profits per equity partner also decreased by 3.9%, while overall revenue grew by 3%.
Despite the decline in productivity, demand, and profits, Burman remains optimistic, stating that “the sky is not falling.” He believes that law firms have the potential to recover and that the current market conditions are simply a temporary setback. In conclusion, the report highlights the challenges facing law firms in the wake of the decline in demand for their services and the need for them to find ways to keep their lawyers busy and maintain their productivity levels.

  
What
Where


REFERENCES:

Lawyer productivity, demand dropped in 2022 – Wells Fargo report

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Preeminent plaintiff-focused civil litigation firm in downtown Boston seeks ambitious and aspiring&#...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Associate Attorney Prestigious Personal Injury Law Firm seeks Associate Attorney  MUST be...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm, with a large and rapidly growing national presence, is expanding its Rochester, NY ...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms with offices throughout t...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
56
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
67
Legal News

Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
75
Legal News

Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
128
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
62
Legal News

Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
82
Home

Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
173
Legal News

Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
150
Legal Layoff News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
55
Home

Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts
161
Legal News

ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts

Legal Career Resources

January 31, 2023 The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker

Questions Answered In This Article What is the BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker? The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker is a tool that tracks and records layoffs at law firms. What kind of information does the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top