Offit Kurman Acquires High-End Boutique In New York



Offit Kurman, a fast-growing full-service law firm with 15 offices and around 250 lawyers in the United States has announced an affiliation with Snitow Kaminetsky Rosner & Snitow LLP (SKRS.) SKRS is a high-end boutique litigation and transactional law firm based in New York. A team of six attorneys, led by Franklyn H. Snitow, will join the firm in New York.

The acquisition is a part of Offit Kurman’s strategy to significantly bolster its presence in the New York Metropolitan area. The firm launched its Manhattan office in 2018 with two lawyers. After the addition of six lawyers from SKRS, the firm will now have over 50 lawyers in New York and it will also be the firm’s largest office location. Founded in 1987 as a boutique law firm in Baltimore County, Maryland, the firm is now a part of the Am Law 200 list.

What

Where

Search Jobs

SKRS serves a diverse client base including private corporates, individuals, and non-profit organizations. The firm provides a broad spectrum of legal services ranging from complex litigation involving commercial, employment, and matrimonial law to sophisticated transactional work. The lawyers at SKRS also act as counselors to the Orthodox Jewish Community. The six SKRS attorneys joining Offit Kurman are:

Franklyn H. Snitow, a senior member of the firm who has been in private practice since 1976. His areas of practice include commercial litigation, labor and employment, corporate law, real estate, and family law. His credentials include appearing in significant First Amendment matters on behalf of the Office of the New York State Attorney General, the Department of Law, and members of the clergy. He also successfully litigated the historic case of Sedima v Imrex relating to The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in 1985 before the United States Supreme Court.



Elliot Rosner specializes in commercial and civil litigation, family law, and real estate and corporate transactions. He routinely represents a variety of clients before state and federal courts and arbitration panels. He also counsels clients on a broad range of family and matrimonial issues in New York and New Jersey.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe



Daniel Kaminetsky is experienced in civil and matrimonial litigation and also guides clients on corporate transactions. He also counsels not-for-profit organizations on issues concerning employment, governance, and compliance. He assists clergy and school administrators with the drafting and negotiation of employment and separation agreements.



Alan Klein, a commercial litigator, focuses his practice on matters relating to antitrust, consumer fraud, contracts, securities, real estate, product liability, insurance, and environmental law.



Stewart Epstein, a labor and employment law practitioner, also represents clients in complex commercial matters. He has significant litigation experience, and handles a wide variety of cases from the stages of their initiation, through discovery, trial, and appeal. He regularly appears before state and federal courts.



Gary Snitow specializes in commercial litigation, family law, and appellate matters and appears before the courts in New York and New Jersey. He also represents both individual and corporate clients before rabbinical arbitration panels. He also counsels not-for-profit and religious organizations on issues relating to employment law and litigates on their behalf. Previously, he has worked at the Special Prosecutions Bureau, where he investigated and prosecuted white-collar crimes. He started his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office. He has also worked at Milberg LLP, a mid-sized litigation firm.



Frank Snitow, Founding Member of SKRS, said, “Our affiliation with Offit Kurman is an extraordinary opportunity for SKRS to join forces with a like-minded and innovative firm. Our practice and our clients will reap significant benefit from a broader platform and expanded geographic footprint.”



Ted Offit, CEO of Offit Kurman, said, “Frank Snitow and his team of lawyers at SKRS join Offit Kurman with a diverse and successful law practice and a range of experience that both complements and strengthens our firm, particularly in the areas of litigation, employment, business transactions and family law. With the addition of the lawyers from the SKRS team, Offit Kurman will be an even better law firm.”

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More