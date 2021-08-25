Breaking News

U.S. Eviction Moratorium Rejected By The Appeals Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

On Friday, the federal appeals court rejected a petition by landlord groups demanding that the latest moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration be temporarily halted, setting up a Supreme Court showdown.

Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors sought to stop the COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction ban set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by filing a written request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. A moratorium, implemented after a previous one expired at the end of July, will be in effect through Oct. 3.

The moratorium was challenged by real estate groups in Alabama and Georgia.

  
What
Where


By issuing the moratorium, the administration overstepped its authority, according to the appellate court’s order. The Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the administration overstepped its authority.

Within hours after the order was issued, realtor groups asked the Supreme Court for an emergency motion lifting the moratorium, claiming that “Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power that it claims.”

Jen Psaki, a White House Press Secretary, said in a statement that the Biden administration is “pleased that the circuit court has decided to join the district court in keeping the moratorium in place, which allows hard-pressed Americans to remain in their homes.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




On Aug. 3, under pressure from other Democrats, Biden’s administration issued a slightly narrower moratorium on evictions three days after it expired. President Biden initially called for congressional action to renew the moratorium, but his administration reversed course.

Currently, 90% of U.S. counties are covered by the moratorium, but the impact of COVID-19 may vary.



After a prior moratorium approved by Congress expired in September 2020, the CDC issued a new moratorium in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Counsel, Risk & Compliance

USA-MD-Columbia

Counsel, Risk & Compliance – Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (Columbia, MD)   Shima...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Trust and Estates

USA-NY-New York City

We are seeking an Associate Attorney to become a part of our team! You will represent clients in leg...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Logan

Law firm in Logan seeks motivated associate attorney with 1-3 years’ experience. Must be licen...

Apply now

General Counsel Office of the Governor

USA-ND-Bismarck

At the State of North Dakota, our mission is to empower people, improve lives and inspire success. W...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Patent Agent

USA-VA-Tysons Corner

Tysons Corner office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a patent agent with 2-6 year...

Apply Now

Patent Prosecution Associate Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a patent prosecution associate a...

Apply Now

Patent Prosecution Associate Attorney

USA-VA-Tysons Corner

Tysons Corner office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a patent prosecution associa...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Officials Scrutinizing Oklahoma School Mask Ban Law
Legal News

Federal Officials Scrutinizing Oklahoma School Mask Ban Law
Law Permits Arrest of Absent Lawmakers, Says Texas Supreme Court
Legal News

Law Permits Arrest of Absent Lawmakers, Says Texas Supreme Court
North Carolina House Approves Raising Juvenile Court’s Minimum Age To 8
22
Legal News

North Carolina House Approves Raising Juvenile Court’s Minimum Age To 8
Newport News School Board Vote Denies Transgender Students Protection Under State Law
11
Legal News

Newport News School Board Vote Denies Transgender Students Protection Under State Law
Latinos Face Disparate Effects From Illegal Re-Entry Law, Federal Judge Rules
32
Legal News

Latinos Face Disparate Effects From Illegal Re-Entry Law, Federal Judge Rules

Legal Career Resources

June 30, 2021 The Law Firm Salary Raise Saga: Part 2

A salary war that was started by Milbank LLP on June 10, 2021 saw more and more firms join the race to retain and lure the best talent. To summarize, Milbank offered an initial salary raise to its associates bumping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top