Claire Rajan Joins Steptoe: A Game-Changer in Political Law Amidst a Shifting U.S. Landscape
Introduction

The legal landscape in Washington, D.C., is undergoing a seismic shift with the return of Claire Rajan to Steptoe & Johnson LLP as the leader of its political law group. As an accomplished attorney with over two decades of experience advising global corporations on political law compliance and government relations, Rajanâ€™s move comes at a pivotal moment. The U.S. political climate is intensifying, with Republicans taking control of Congress and former President Donald Trump set to re-enter the White House.

Rajanâ€™s addition to Steptoe signals the firmâ€™s commitment to addressing the complex interplay between private industry and government enforcement in areas such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), campaign finance, and lobbying laws. This article dives deep into Rajanâ€™s expertise, Steptoeâ€™s positioning in political law, and the broader implications for businesses navigating this volatile landscape.

Who is Claire Rajan?

Claire Rajan brings a wealth of experience to Steptoeâ€™s Washington, D.C., office. Her career began at the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), where she served for seven years, developing expertise in campaign finance laws and enforcement procedures. Afterward, she joined Allen & Overy, where she spent 12 years advising multinational clients, including technology giants like Alphabetâ€™s Google, in navigating complex political law matters.

  
What
Where


Rajanâ€™s practice has spanned advising banks, asset managers, energy companies, and technology firms before government agencies. Her ability to blend legal strategy with an acute understanding of governmental machinations makes her uniquely equipped to handle the increasing scrutiny businesses face in politically charged climates.

Steptoeâ€™s Strategic Advantage

Steptoe has long been recognized for its strong roots in Washington, D.C., and its ability to navigate the intricacies of federal government relations. With Rajan at the helm of its political law group, the firm is poised to enhance its offerings in:

  • Campaign Finance Compliance: Helping corporations navigate the complexities of federal and state laws.
  • Lobbying Law Advisory: Guiding clients through registration, reporting, and compliance obligations.
  • Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement: Assisting businesses in mitigating risks related to bribery and corruption investigations.

This strategic hire underscores Steptoeâ€™s commitment to staying ahead of emerging trends and challenges in political law.

Broader Implications of This Move

Rajanâ€™s arrival comes as Republicans have regained control of both chambers of Congress and the Trump administration prepares for another term. This shift signals increased congressional investigations into private sector activities and proactive enforcement of laws tied to national security and geopolitics.

Industries such as technology, energy, and bankingâ€”already frequent targets of regulatory scrutinyâ€”are likely to see heightened enforcement efforts. For instance, the FCPAâ€™s reach into global markets makes compliance a top priority for multinational corporations.



KPMG's Bold Move into U.S. Legal Services: A Game-Changer for the Legal Industry
KPMG's Bold Move into U.S. Legal Services: A Game-Changer for the Legal Industry
King & Spalding Expands Government Affairs Expertise with Strategic Hires
King & Spalding Expands Government Affairs Expertise with Strategic Hires
U.S. House to Vote on Bill Restricting Transgender Women's Participation in School Sports
U.S. House to Vote on Bill Restricting Transgender Women's Participation in School Sports
Big Law Firms Embrace Private Equity Secondaries to Navigate Market Challenges
Big Law Firms Embrace Private Equity Secondaries to Navigate Market Challenges
The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025
The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan's Innovative Partnership Model
A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan's Innovative Partnership Model
New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney

