King & Spalding Expands Government Affairs Expertise with Strategic Hires
In a significant move reflecting its continued focus on regulatory and government affairs, King & Spalding has announced the addition of Lauren Roth, the former head of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) policy office, to its Washington, D.C., office. Roth joins as a partner, bringing a wealth of experience from her various roles at the FDA, where she most recently served as associate commissioner for policy.

This strategic hire marks the latest in a series of high-profile additions for King & Spalding as the Biden administration’s tenure nears its end. The law firm, known for its strong regulatory practice, is positioning itself for anticipated shifts in healthcare and regulatory policy under the incoming administration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Key Industry Implications of Roth’s Appointment

Roth’s extensive experience at the FDA positions her as a key advisor to King & Spalding’s pharmaceutical and medical device clients. Nikki Reeves, co-leader of the firm’s government matters and regulation practice, stated, “Lauren Roth operated at the highest levels of the FDA across multiple administrations, making her ideally suited to guide our clients through complex regulatory landscapes.” Her appointment signals a proactive approach by industry players preparing for potentially significant policy changes in areas such as drug pricing, antitrust enforcement, and healthcare regulations.

  
Broader Hiring Trends and Competitive Landscape

Roth’s hire is part of a broader trend of government attorneys transitioning into private practice as administrations change. King & Spalding’s strategic recruitment drive has been particularly aggressive this week. In addition to Roth:

  • Nema Milaninia joined as a partner in the special matters and government investigations practice. Milaninia, a former senior counsel at Google, also served as a senior adviser on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence matters within the U.S. State Department.
  • Ryan Majerus, formerly of the U.S. Commerce Department, strengthened the firm’s trade expertise by joining as a partner specializing in antidumping and countervailing duty law enforcement under the Biden administration.

King & Spalding’s recruitment strategy aligns with its long-standing commitment to leveraging top governmental experience to enhance its regulatory and litigation capabilities.

Government to Private Sector: A Legal Industry Shift

The transition of government officials to private practice is not unique to King & Spalding. This week alone, prominent legal firms such as Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have all announced similar hires.

Notable Alumni Strengthening the Firm’s Ranks

King & Spalding’s Washington office is already home to several former top government officials, further enhancing its regulatory prowess:

  • Rod Rosenstein, former deputy attorney general under President Donald Trump.
  • Sally Yates, who held the same role during President Obama’s administration.
  • Robert Hur, who recently rejoined the firm after serving as U.S. special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of sensitive documents.

Looking Ahead: Navigating Policy Shifts

As healthcare, cybersecurity, and trade policies evolve under the Trump administration, King & Spalding’s strengthened bench of former government leaders positions the firm to offer unparalleled insights and strategies. Roth’s expertise in regulatory policy, combined with the specialized knowledge of Milaninia and Majerus, ensures comprehensive client support across a broad spectrum of legal and compliance challenges.



In a rapidly changing regulatory environment, these high-profile hires demonstrate King & Spalding’s commitment to maintaining its competitive edge and providing clients with proactive, informed counsel. The legal industry will closely watch how these additions influence the firm’s strategic direction and service offerings in the years ahead.

