E-Discovery Team Departs King & Spalding for Hilgers Graben
A prominent group of electronic discovery (e-discovery) lawyers from King & Spalding has joined Hilgers Graben, a rapidly growing litigation boutique. This significant move includes Rose Hunter Jones, a long-time leader in e-discovery, and four other experienced lawyers.

Leadership Transition to a Boutique Firm

Rose Hunter Jones, who has been at the forefront of King & Spaldingâ€™s e-discovery efforts as the director of e-discovery project management, is spearheading the transition. Her team of five lawyers will bring their expertise to Hilgers Graben, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based firm that has steadily gained recognition in commercial litigation and e-discovery services.

Founded in 2011 by Michael Hilgers and Heather Hilgers, the firm started in their basement and has grown to approximately 150 attorneys nationwide. Michael Hilgers now serves as Nebraskaâ€™s attorney general, while Heather Hilgers remains actively involved in the firmâ€™s operations.

  
Competitive Rates and Specialized Services

Hilgers Grabenâ€™s business model emphasizes cost-effective legal services. The firm offers competitive rates compared to larger law firms, providing an attractive option for clients seeking specialized expertise in e-discovery without the high price tag. Often, the firm collaborates with other legal teams, handling e-discovery work while the co-counsel manages other aspects of litigation.

Jones has confirmed that she will continue to collaborate with King & Spalding on several ongoing cases, ensuring continuity for shared clients. During her tenure at King & Spalding, Jones worked with high-profile clients such as Walmart and Shell, according to court records.

The Team Behind the Move

Joining Jones at Hilgers Graben are:

  • Nicole Bass and Katherine Webb Rich, who will serve as partners.
  • Lindsey Brady and Meredith Perlman, who have taken on roles as senior counsel.

These seasoned professionals are expected to strengthen Hilgers Grabenâ€™s e-discovery division and expand its capabilities in complex litigation.



Broader Industry Trends

The shift of talent from larger firms to specialized boutiques is a growing trend in the legal industry. In a similar move earlier this year, a 10-lawyer e-discovery team from Sidley Austin joined Redgrave, another specialized law firm. Robert Keeling, a founding member of Sidleyâ€™s e-discovery and data analytics group, transitioned to Redgraveâ€™s executive committee, highlighting the increasing demand for niche expertise in legal practice.

King & Spaldingâ€™s Response

King & Spalding has not yet issued a comment on the departure of Jones and her team. However, such transitions underscore the evolving dynamics of the legal profession, where smaller firms with targeted expertise are becoming key players in high-stakes litigation.

Future Prospects

The addition of Jones and her team positions Hilgers Graben to further cement its reputation as a leading provider of e-discovery services. The firmâ€™s ability to attract top-tier talent reflects its growing influence and the value it offers to clients navigating complex legal challenges.

