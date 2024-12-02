Legal News

The Transformative Growth of Latham & Watkins’ Energy Practice
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A $2 Billion Powerhouse Shaped by AI and Energy Transitions

Latham & Watkins’ energy and infrastructure practice, a significant revenue engine for the firm, now accounts for over a third of its income. With revenues exceeding $2 billion, this division has undergone a strategic reorganization under the leadership of global chair Justin Stolte, who joined the firm in 2020.

Stolte, a former petroleum engineer with a degree from the Colorado School of Mines, brought his expertise in traditional energy to Latham while pushing for an all-encompassing approach to power sources. This strategy includes leveraging the potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to shape the future of energy.

“AI is not just a tech story; it’s equally a power story,” Stolte emphasized, highlighting the integral role of energy in supporting AI-driven innovations.

  
What
Where


A Decade of Unprecedented Growth

Latham & Watkins, the world’s second-largest law firm by revenue, reported an impressive $5.5 billion in 2023—more than double its earnings from a decade ago. While much of this success is attributed to major deals and capital markets transactions, the growth of the energy practice has been a quiet yet powerful driver.

Under Stolte’s leadership, the energy practice’s revenue has surged by over 300%. In 2023, its revenue equaled that of an AmLaw 25 firm, bringing in at least $1.85 billion. This success is built on a dual focus: excelling in both traditional energy sectors, such as oil and gas, and embracing energy transition projects.

“We’ve leaned heavily into energy transition work while staying at the forefront of traditional energy,” Stolte said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Expanding Talent in a Competitive Market

Over the past four years, Latham has added more than 30 partners to its global energy practice, growing its ranks to over 675 lawyers. This recruitment effort reflects the increasing demand for legal expertise in energy and infrastructure, fields that require deep industry knowledge.

“Retaining talent is crucial in this highly competitive market,” Stolte remarked. With major hubs in Houston, New York, and London, the firm’s energy teams seamlessly handle projects ranging from traditional oil and gas deals to cutting-edge renewable initiatives.



Notable transactions include advising Woodside Energy Group Ltd. in its $2.35 billion purchase of a clean ammonia project in Texas and assisting ExxonMobil in selling a stake in a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia facility. Stolte also led a traditional energy deal for Kayne Anderson’s $2 billion acquisition of assets in Utah’s Uinta Basin.

Houston—The Epicenter of Energy Law

Houston has emerged as a fiercely competitive market for energy and infrastructure practices. According to Marcel Meijer, managing partner at legal recruiting firm CenterPeak, over 60 major law firms have opened offices in Houston since 2010, attracted by the city’s thriving energy industry. Notable entrants include Clifford Chance, which established a Houston office with 10 partners in 2022, expanding to 15 within a year.

Latham’s dominance in this space has not gone unnoticed. Stolte himself was courted by top firms such as Paul Weiss, which unsuccessfully sought to recruit him for their Houston expansion.

The AI Energy Nexus

The rapid adoption of generative AI is reshaping energy demands, particularly for data centers housing power-intensive AI processors. Electricity consumption by U.S. data centers is projected to increase by four to ten times by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

This growth presents opportunities for Latham’s energy practice. In October, the firm advised the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on a $15 billion joint venture with Equinix Inc. to expand hyperscale data centers. Latham has handled data center projects worldwide, including in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

“Natural gas will play a critical role in meeting the power needs of AI-driven growth,” Stolte noted, emphasizing the necessity of blending renewable and carbon-based energy sources.

Challenges Ahead: Policy and Competition

The Inflation Reduction Act has spurred energy transition work, incentivizing green energy projects with tax credits. However, political shifts, including President-Elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the act as a “green new scam,” could impact this momentum.

Despite these uncertainties, the intersection of AI and energy continues to attract significant investment from alternative asset managers, a core client base for Latham. “This is the next wave of work,” Stolte said. “It’s just starting to play itself out.”

Looking Forward

Latham & Watkins’ energy practice stands at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry, blending expertise in traditional and renewable energy with the burgeoning demands of AI-powered technologies. As energy transitions and AI reshape global markets, the firm’s innovative approach positions it as a leader in the legal sector’s most dynamic field.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Corporate Attorney for Technology-Focused Law Firm - Remote, Part Time, Flexible

USA-CO-Denver

Corporate Attorney for Technology-Focused Law Firm Location: Remote / Flexible Compensati...

Apply now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Civil Litigation Attorney | Personal Injury Jalilvand Law Corporation (JLC) Compensation: $125,0...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-KS-Wichita

Associate Attorney    Growing Wichita KS law firm seeks an attorney with a passion f...

Apply now

Associate

USA-MA-Boston

We are a respected boutique law firm practicing labor law, employment law, public employee retiremen...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Wave of Departures at Weil, Gotshal & Manges Highlights Intense Talent Wars in BigLaw
Legal News

Wave of Departures at Weil, Gotshal & Manges Highlights Intense Talent Wars in BigLaw
Chase Strangio: Fighting for Transgender Rights Amid Political and Legal Challenges
Legal News

Chase Strangio: Fighting for Transgender Rights Amid Political and Legal Challenges
Texas Federal Judge Penalizes Lawyer for Using Fabricated AI-Generated Legal Citations
Lawyers

Texas Federal Judge Penalizes Lawyer for Using Fabricated AI-Generated Legal Citations
20 Years of Law School Insights: Diversity, Debt, and Student Satisfaction Trends
Law Students

20 Years of Law School Insights: Diversity, Debt, and Student Satisfaction Trends
Ropes & Gray Expands in Midtown Manhattan with Landmark Lease
Legal News

Ropes & Gray Expands in Midtown Manhattan with Landmark Lease
Women Now Lead in Law Firm Associate Roles: A Turning Point in Legal History
Legal News

Women Now Lead in Law Firm Associate Roles: A Turning Point in Legal History
Biglaw Bonuses 2024: Top Firms and Elite Boutiques Keep the Momentum Going
Legal News

Biglaw Bonuses 2024: Top Firms and Elite Boutiques Keep the Momentum Going
The Hidden Struggle: Alcohol Addiction in the Legal Profession
Lawyers

The Hidden Struggle: Alcohol Addiction in the Legal Profession
Ben Sasse Resigns as University of Florida President Amid Ranking Declines and Spending Controversy
Breaking News

Ben Sasse Resigns as University of Florida President Amid Ranking Declines and Spending Controversy
Penn State Dickinson Law: A New Era of Unified Legal Education
Law Students

Penn State Dickinson Law: A New Era of Unified Legal Education

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top