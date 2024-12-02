Legal Technology News

The Future of Legal Billing: Embracing AI and Self-Service Models




The Decline of the Billable Hour in the Legal Industry

For decades, the legal profession has debated the potential demise of the traditional billable hour. This conversation has gained renewed momentum with the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI). While the hourly billing model remains entrenched for various reasons, evolving legal technologies and in-house counsel’s push for cost efficiency drive law firms to explore innovative billing methods.

In-House Teams Driving the Shift to Efficiency

Rhys Hodkinson, Chief Revenue Officer at Definely, a company specializing in software for drafting and reviewing legal documents, shared insights on this transformation. Hodkinson, a former corporate attorney, noted that in-house legal teams are rapidly adopting technology to contain costs and enable self-service capabilities.

“Every organization seeks cost containment,” Hodkinson explained. “In-house legal teams increasingly aim to free themselves from basic tasks by empowering non-legal team members with self-service tools. This shift allows legal professionals to focus on higher-value work.”

Rethinking the Billable Hour

The traditional hourly billing model, often criticized for incentivizing inefficiency, faces growing scrutiny. “Convincing highly profitable law firms to abandon a proven business model is no small task,” Hodkinson remarked. However, the transactional side of legal practiceâ€”in areas like banking, finance, private equity, and mergers and acquisitionsâ€”starkly contrasts with other industries. For instance, investment banks often charge a percentage of the deal value, significantly outpacing lawyersâ€™ fees.

This disparity highlights an opportunity for legal professionals to reimagine their pricing structures. Instead of itemized billing for every six-minute increment, forward-thinking firms might adopt value-based pricing. “Clients are beginning to see the advantages of paying for outcomes rather than time spent,” Hodkinson said.

Automation and Subscription Models Transform Legal Services

Automation and subscription-based models are emerging as viable solutions for low-value, repetitive tasks. Hodkinson emphasized the potential of fine-tuned large language models to automate routine work like reviewing employment contracts or drafting basic agreements.



“Instead of charging clients for two hours of lawyer review each time,” Hodkinson suggested, “firms could offer a subscription service, potentially generating higher margins by reducing reliance on costly human resources.”

By integrating proprietary AI tools into their offerings, law firms can provide scalable, cost-effective solutions while maintaining revenue streams.

In-House Counselâ€™s Growing Expectations

In-house legal teams are driving innovation by demanding efficiency and accountability from their external counsel. Organizations like BT Group in the UK have begun prioritizing legal technology adoption when selecting law firm partners. “Law firms must demonstrate how theyâ€™re using AI and other technologies to deliver value,” Hodkinson noted.

This trend underscores a pivotal shift: in-house teams expect their law firms to eliminate unnecessary costs by leveraging advanced tools. Firms resistant to this change risk losing key clients.

Redefining the Law Firm-Client Relationship

To adapt, law firms must reevaluate their offerings and identify areas where automation can streamline processes. “Clients are willing to pay for high-value services,” Hodkinson explained, “but theyâ€™re increasingly unwilling to cover inefficiencies.”

By creating self-service platforms powered by AI and reserving human expertise for complex, high-value tasks, firms can preserve revenue while enhancing client satisfaction. This model allows law firms to position themselves as indispensable partners, providing tailored solutions without overburdening clients with unnecessary costs.

Embracing the Future

As legal technology continues to evolve, forward-thinking law firms have a unique opportunity to reshape their business models. By embracing automation, subscription services, and value-based pricing, they can align with clientsâ€™ expectations and thrive in a rapidly changing industry. Those that fail to adapt, however, may find themselves left behind in the wake of progress.

