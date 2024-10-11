Breaking News

Leadership Departures from Lewis Brisbois: Founder, Son, and Grandson Exit
In a notable shift at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, the firmâ€™s founder and chairman emeritus, Bob Lewis, has retired earlier than planned. His son, Tommy Lewis, and grandson, Ryan Lewis, have also left the firm in what appears to be a coordinated exit. This change was communicated internally and confirmed by sources familiar with the situation.

Bob Lewis’ Accelerated Retirement

Bob Lewis, who stepped down as chairman last year following a major staff departure of over 100 attorneys, initially planned to retire by the end of 2023. However, an Oct. 2 email from the firmâ€™s management committee announced that he would now be retiring by Oct. 1, several months earlier. The message stated that Lewis chose to accelerate his retirement to spend more time with his family during the upcoming holiday season.

Tommy Lewis’ Departure

In a separate email dated Oct. 3, Tommy Lewis, Bob’s son and the firmâ€™s Chief Technology Officer for more than a decade, announced his resignation. Tommy officially left Lewis Brisbois on Oct. 4, according to an internal source. His role within the firm was critical, managing its technological infrastructure over the years.

Ryan Lewis’ Exit

Bob Lewisâ€™ grandson, Ryan Lewis, who served as an IT administrator at the firmâ€™s Costa Mesa, California office, also exited the company on the same day as Tommy. The departures of both Tommy and Ryan mark a significant loss of leadership within the firmâ€™s technology and operational divisions.

Firm Management Transition

The exit of three members of the Lewis family coincides with significant leadership transitions at Lewis Brisbois. About a month prior to these resignations, the firm hired Richard Davis, former Chief Operating Officer at McGuireWoods, to fill the same role at Lewis Brisbois. Davis replaced interim COO Jay McAveeney, who had been temporarily leading the firm since February after the departure of two other top executives, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gedeon and Chief Client Relations Officer Barbara Cheen.

New Leadership Direction

Gregory Katz was elected as the firm’s managing partner last year, succeeding Bob Lewis after his step down as chairman. Katz has taken on the responsibility of steering Lewis Brisbois through a challenging period marked by leadership changes and staff departures. The firm’s future leadership strategy remains to be seen as it navigates these transitions and moves forward under new management.



