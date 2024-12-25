Morgan Lewis & Bockius Expands in Paris, Adding 54-Lawyer Team

Morgan Lewis Welcomes 54-Lawyer Team in Paris

Philadelphia-based law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has announced a significant expansion in Paris, acquiring a 54-lawyer team from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. The move is set to take effect on January 1 and underscores Morgan Lewis’ strategic focus on strengthening its European presence.

Transition Ahead of Kramer Levin’s Merger

This high-profile acquisition comes as Kramer Levin prepares for its merger with global legal powerhouse Herbert Smith Freehills. Notably, Kramer Levin’s Paris office was excluded from the merger, creating an opportunity for Morgan Lewis to integrate the talented team into its fold.

Leadership and Expertise

Corporate partner Dana Anagnostou and private equity partner Sébastien Pontillo, co-leaders of Kramer Levin’s Paris office, will join Morgan Lewis as key figures in the transition. Anagnostou will assume leadership of Morgan Lewis’ Paris office alongside current head Sabine Smith-Vidal.

What

Where

Search Jobs

“We are excited to welcome such a talented and experienced group to Morgan Lewis,” said Smith-Vidal. “Their expertise will enhance our ability to serve clients in France and across the globe.”

Comprehensive Legal Capabilities

The new team brings a wealth of experience across various practice areas, including:

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

Private equity

Banking and finance

Compliance

Litigation

Employment law

With this integration, Morgan Lewis’ Paris office will grow to a total of 110 professionals, including 23 partners, further solidifying the firm’s multidisciplinary legal services.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

A Legacy of Expansion

Kramer Levin’s Paris office has been a cornerstone of the firm since its establishment in 1999. The office was originally formed with 21 lawyers from Rogers & Wells, a New York firm that merged with London-based Clifford Chance in 2000. Now, this experienced team will become an integral part of Morgan Lewis’ global network.

Kramer Levin’s Future with Herbert Smith Freehills

Meanwhile, Kramer Levin and Herbert Smith Freehills are poised to hold partnership votes in February to finalize their merger. Announced in November, the merger aims to create a global firm with more than 2,700 lawyers. The combined entity will operate as Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer globally and as HSF Kramer in the United States.

“We wish our Paris colleagues the best in this next chapter,” said Paul Schoeman and Howard Spilko, co-managing partners of Kramer Levin, in a statement.

Strategic Implications

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Morgan Lewis as it strengthens its foothold in Europe while diversifying its legal services. It also reflects the evolving dynamics of the legal industry, with firms strategically realigning to meet global client demands.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More