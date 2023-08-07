Lawyers

Four-Year Sentence Handed to Attorney Responsible for Numerous Bogus Disability Lawsuits
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Florida lawyer has been handed a four-year prison sentence for orchestrating a series of fraudulent disability lawsuits using stolen identities. The case, which unfolded in New York, revealed a complex web of deception involving nearly 300 lawsuits filed on behalf of purported plaintiffs who claimed they could not access public establishments due to non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). However, it was uncovered that the plaintiffs had never engaged the lawyer’s services nor had they visited the establishments in question.

The verdict was delivered by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan, who also mandated a $200,000 fine along with the forfeiture of more than $640,000 from the defendant, 68-year-old Stuart Finkelstein. Prosecutors detailed how Finkelstein exploited the ADA regulations, filing lawsuits against various businesses in Florida and New York under false pretenses. The fraudulent scheme enabled Finkelstein to amass over $600,000 for himself, causing substantial financial losses, surpassing $1.5 million, for the targeted businesses.

According to statements from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, “Finkelstein has now been held accountable and is facing prison time for his brazen scheme.” The case not only underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of legal actions but also serves as a cautionary tale for businesses that have been unwittingly ensnared in such malicious activities.

  
What
Where


Reportedly, Finkelstein frequently targeted small businesses, earning him the moniker of a “mom-and-pop shop” litigator. An example highlighted by The New York Post in 2019 involved a Brooklyn laundromat owner who recounted Finkelstein’s threat that he could lose his property unless he settled the ADA lawsuit that Finkelstein had filed against him.

Start your legal job search with the experts at BCG Attorney Search.

The legal proceedings initially began with Finkelstein pleading not guilty to a range of charges, including mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstruction of justice. However, in a dramatic twist, he changed his plea in July 2022, admitting to one count of mail fraud. This strategic maneuver paved the way for a more streamlined legal process, ultimately leading to his sentencing.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




It is worth noting that Finkelstein’s legal career has not been devoid of controversy. He was disbarred in New York in 2007 following allegations of misconduct that prompted his resignation. Despite this setback, his New York law license was reinstated in 2016, a decision that now raises questions about the legal system’s ability to effectively monitor and regulate attorneys with prior disciplinary actions.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.



This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential ramifications of fraudulent legal activities and the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the legal system. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of compliance with ADA regulations, they must also be vigilant against opportunistic individuals seeking personal gain through deceptive lawsuits. Finkelstein’s sentencing reinforces the commitment of the legal authorities to maintain justice and accountability within the legal landscape, underscoring the severe consequences awaiting those who engage in fraudulent and exploitative activities.

Ultimately, this verdict highlights the collaborative efforts of legal professionals, investigators, and the judicial system to uphold the principles of justice and ensure that individuals who abuse the legal process are held liable for their actions. The case of Stuart Finkelstein serves as a testament to the resilience of the legal system in the face of deceptive schemes and reaffirms its commitment to protecting the rights and interests of businesses and individuals alike.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Are you an ambitious and skilled attorney seeking a fulfilling career with a focus on both professio...

Apply now

Experienced Estate Planning Attorney

USA-GA-Dunwoody

Are you an experienced attorney with a strong background in estate planning and taxation, seeking a ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
61
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
47
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
116
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
51
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
52
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
47
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
76
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
127
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
90
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top