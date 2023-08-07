Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a distinguished law firm with its origins in New York, appears to be on the cusp of shedding its pension obligationsâ€”a strategic move that could pave the way for a seamless merger. The law firm’s Co-managing partner, Alan Klinger, disclosed that Stroock’s partnership has given the green light to a comprehensive pension buyout. The proposed buyout, however, hinges on the consent of the firm’s retired partners, a process that is currently underway.

With optimism, Klinger stated, “We are optimistic about its success.” The critical deadline for the vote on the buyout is set for August 8. Yet, the specific percentage of retired partners needed to approve the pension buyout plan has not been disclosed, as a spokesperson from Stroock declined to comment on this matter.

Klinger expressed his gratitude to the retiree community, acknowledging their understanding of the firm’s need for this strategic shift. By embracing the pension buyout, Stroock aims to eliminate a significant hurdle in its pursuit of forging a desirable merger. Klinger emphasized, “This will remove a major obstacle to us accomplishing a desired combination.”

  
What
Where


See also: Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell

The financial magnitude of the pension currently stands at approximately $6 million annually, according to a firm spokesperson. The pension’s peak value reached slightly over $8 million annually.

Ready to take your career to the next level? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to see what you could be earning.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Pension obligations are renowned for their potential to complicate discussions surrounding law firm mergers. By addressing this matter proactively, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan seeks to bolster its position in merger negotiations, demonstrating its commitment to a smooth transition.

Never miss a legal beat again. Subscribe to JDJournal and be the first to know about the latest developments in your field.



Reports have circulated that Stroock has engaged in discussions about potential mergers with multiple law firms, dating back to the previous year. Notably, the firm faced a setback when it lost a group of 43 restructuring lawyers to Paul Hastings. In recent times, Stroock was engaged in merger talks with Nixon Peabody, a law firm rooted in Boston. However, negotiations between the two firms were terminated last month. Despite this setback, Stroock has affirmed that it continues to explore merger possibilities with various other firms.

Amidst these developments, the firm has experienced a series of partner departures throughout the year. Several teams of lawyers, spanning various practice areas, have defected to rival firms. A notable example includes a team of 27 lawyers who recently joined the ranks of Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Are you an ambitious and skilled attorney seeking a fulfilling career with a focus on both professio...

Apply now

Experienced Estate Planning Attorney

USA-GA-Dunwoody

Are you an experienced attorney with a strong background in estate planning and taxation, seeking a ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
61
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
47
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
116
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
51
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
52
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
47
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
76
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
127
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
90
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top