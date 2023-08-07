Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. legal services sector experienced a decline of 1,200 jobs in July. This downturn in employment comes amidst ongoing scattered layoffs at prominent U.S. law firms.

Preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled that the legal sector’s job count for last month stood at 1,182,500. It is important to note that this figure encompasses various legal professionals, including paralegals and assistants, with the majority being lawyers, as indicated by figures from the Labor Department.

Furthermore, the jobs report released on Friday revised its initial projection for legal sector employment in June, initially touted as nearing the historic high achieved the previous summer. This correction saw June’s job count revised from 1,185,100 to 1,183,700.

  
What
Where


The ripples of this employment decline have been felt at major U.S. law firms, with notable names like Katten Muchin Rosenman and Armstrong Teasdale announcing layoffs this week in response to reduced demand.

Don’t settle for less than your worth. Discover your true earning potential with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Katten Muchin Rosenman, a firm originally founded in Chicago and boasting around 700 lawyers, reported that less than 5% of its legal professionals and staff were let go. Similarly, Armstrong Teasdale, which comprises a legal team of 800 lawyers, announced a downsizing of about 3% of its legal personnel and 6% of its staff.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




These recent layoffs add to the list of similar measures taken by over a dozen large law firms since November, painting a complex landscape for the legal industry’s employment outlook.

Simultaneously, the broader U.S. economy maintained a moderate rate of job growth in the same period. Solid wage gains coupled with a decline in the unemployment rate indicate the ongoing tightness within the labor market.



As law firms like Katten Muchin Rosenman and Armstrong Teasdale make strategic employment adjustments in the face of reduced demand, the U.S. legal services sector finds itself grappling with the larger economic trends that continue to shape labor market conditions. The industry, characterized by a mix of legal professionals contributing to its diverse workforce, remains poised to adapt and navigate the evolving landscape of employment opportunities.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

3+ year Commercial and Property Attorney

USA-FL-Brandon

3+ Year Commercial/Property Litigation Associate Attorney _____________________ The Breton Law...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Are you an ambitious and skilled attorney seeking a fulfilling career with a focus on both professio...

Apply now

Experienced Estate Planning Attorney

USA-GA-Dunwoody

Are you an experienced attorney with a strong background in estate planning and taxation, seeking a ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
61
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
47
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
116
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
51
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
52
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
47
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
76
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
127
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
90
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top