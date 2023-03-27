Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology

A recent LexisNexis survey has shown that only 10% of lawyers believe that generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like ChatGPT, will have a “transformative impact” on law practice. Additionally, 60% of lawyers have “no plans to use [the technology] at this time.” The survey included 1,176 U.S. lawyers, 1,239 law students, and 1,765 consumers. LexisNexis found that the legal industry is “significantly more aware” of generative AI than the general population, with 88% of lawyers and law students being aware of the technology, compared to 57% of consumers.



However, despite being aware of the technology, 14% of lawyers surveyed had never heard of generative AI tools, and 64% of lawyers had neither played around with the tech nor used it for work. The survey only asked respondents aware of generative AI all the questions in the survey. Of the lawyers surveyed, 11% think that the tech will have a “low impact,” 50% think that it will have “some impact,” 29% a “significant impact,” and 10% a “transformative impact.”



Steve Carroll, vice president of customer insights at LexisNexis, told the ABA Journal that he doesn’t think the survey results reflect resistance to generative AI. Instead, he says the findings suggest that the legal profession is proceeding with caution when it comes to using the new tech for legal work. “These are sophisticated technology users,” Carroll says of the respondents. “We’ve seen the advantages. We’ve seen the efficiencies. We’ve also seen examples of problems. Before implementing this in our practice, we must fully understand what we’re dealing with.”



About half of the lawyers aware of generative AI had already used it for their work or planned to. A sizable majority, or 84%, think that the new tech will increase efficiency, and 61% of lawyers and 44% of law students also agreed that it would change how the law is taught in law schools. The survey found that lawyers would like to use the tool for research (59%), drafting documents (53%), streamlining work (46%), and document analysis (40%).

The survey also showed that many access-to-justice advocates are excited about the potential of the tech to open up legal services to more Americans. The survey found that 48% of consumers used the tool for legal advice and assistance, with 60% turning to the technology for general legal advice, 43% using it for help in creating a will, 41% prompting it about the legal requirements to set up businesses, 39% for rental agreements, and 30% for filing a small claims lawsuit. Meanwhile, 20% had used it as they prepared to sue someone, 19% for divorce matters, and 10% for filing for adoption.



However, there are concerns about generative AI, including whether it is a job killer or could inject bias and misinformation into its results. Concerns have also swirled around the accuracy of the tech, which is convincing but can produce untruthful answers. When LexisNexis asked lawyers how they felt about the tech, 15% said it was a “welcome advancement,” 62% saw “both potential and drawbacks,” 11% were concerned, and 12% said they were unsure.



Regarding its impact on legal education, 61% of lawyers and 44% of law students agreed that generative AI would change how the law is taught in law schools. This shift could mean that future law graduates are better equipped to use technology in their legal practice. It could also change how legal research and writing courses are taught, as these courses may emphasize using generative AI tools in legal research and writing.



Overall, the results of the LexisNexis survey suggest that the legal industry is aware of generative AI technology and its potential benefits but is still cautious about fully embracing it. While some lawyers have already begun using generative AI tools for their work, most have no plans to do so now. This caution is likely due to concerns about the technology’s accuracy and the potential for bias and misinformation to be injected into its results.



Despite these concerns, there is an appetite for using generative AI for legal advice. Access-to-justice advocates are excited about the potential of the technology to open up legal services to more Americans, particularly those who cannot afford traditional legal services. The survey found that 48% of consumers used generative AI tools for legal advice and assistance. Most turned to technology for general legal advice, help to create a will, and information about the legal requirements to set up a business.



While the legal industry may be cautious about fully embracing generative AI technology, it is clear that the technology has the potential to impact the legal profession in the coming years significantly. As lawyers become more familiar with the technology and its capabilities, more will likely begin incorporating it into their legal practice. Additionally, generative AI tools could help improve access to legal services for those who cannot afford traditional legal services, helping to address long standing issues with access to justice in the United States.



