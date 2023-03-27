Law Students

Stanford Law’s Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

According to an associate dean, an event held by the Federalist Society at Stanford Law School took an unproductive turn. The exchange involved a guest speaker, Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New Orleans, who members of the audience bullied. A video linked to Duncan’s opinion piece shows the audience shouting at him. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Tirien Steinbach, the associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Stanford Law School, explained her perspective on the event. Steinbach claimed that she intended to deploy de-escalation techniques that she had been trained in, which included getting the parties to look past conflict and see each other as people.

Steinbach also wrote that the “heated exchange” was not helpful or productive. She argued that “whenever and wherever we can, we must de-escalate the divisive discourse to have thoughtful conversations and find common ground. Free speech, academic freedom, and work to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion must coexist in a diverse, democratic society.” Steinbach previously served as the executive director of the East Bay Community Law Center.

In response to the event, Stanford Law School students are now required to attend a half-day education session on free speech, according to a letter from Jenny Martinez, the law school’s dean. Steinbach is currently on leave from law school.

  
What
Where


Duncan reportedly requested an administrator during the event because the heckling would not stop. Steinbach, who is Black, responded to Duncan’s request by telling him she was an associate dean. She also addressed the audience, stating that Duncan’s work as a lawyer and a judge “land as absolute disenfranchisement” of the rights of people in the Stanford Law community. Additionally, she argued that Duncan’s work caused harm to many people at the event.

Let us help you navigate the legal job market – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

“If you do choose to stay here,” Steinbach said, “I do think we should give space to hear what Judge Duncan has to say, and I hope that also you will take the question and answer and comments section to say what you need to say and ask the questions you need to ask. I’m grateful to be in this institution. I look out and don’t ask, ‘What is going on here?’ I look out, and I say, ‘I’m glad this is going on here.’”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




After Steinbach returned to her seat, many audience members walked out. Another person then asked the group to turn “down the heckling slightly, so he can get to our questions, which we so very much want to hear a response.”

Before becoming a judge, Duncan was in private practice. During that time, he represented a Virginia school board that prohibited a transgender student from using school bathrooms that matched his gender identity. As a 5th Circuit judge, Duncan wrote for the majority in United States v. Varner, a 2020 opinion involving a federal inmate who identified as transgender and asked for a name change and is addressed with female pronouns. In the majority finding denying the motion, Duncan wrote that Varner’s request didn’t fall into the recognized categories of post-conviction motions. Additionally, he argued that no authority supported the proposition that the appeals court may require litigants, judges, court personnel, or others to use pronouns matching gender identities.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal Needed in Fort Lauderdale

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Thomas & LoCicero is a Florida-based law firm built on a commitment to free speech, free press, and ...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
64
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
80
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
74
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
141
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
109
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
98
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings white and case
80
Breaking News

White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings
Former BigLaw Attorney Admits to Stealing from Client’s Estate stealing
67
Biglaw

Former BigLaw Attorney Admits to Stealing from Client’s Estate
Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet twitter
97
Legal Technology News

Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
254
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top