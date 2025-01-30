Reed Smith Expands into Atlanta with Strategic Team Acquisition

Global law firm Reed Smith has announced the inauguration of its Atlanta office, marking a significant expansion into the Southeastern United States. This strategic move involves the addition of 37 lawyers, including 15 partners, primarily from Morris, Manning & Martin (MMM) and Greenberg Traurig. The new team aims to enhance Reed Smith’s capabilities in private equity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), finance, and technology sectors. reedsmith.com

Key Appointments and Leadership Roles

The Atlanta office’s leadership includes several notable figures:

Nick Foreste : Former co-chair of MMMâ€™s Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice, now serving as co-chair of Reed Smithâ€™s Emerging Company/Venture Capital practice.

: Former co-chair of MMMâ€™s Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice, now serving as co-chair of Reed Smithâ€™s Emerging Company/Venture Capital practice. Scott Allen : Previously co-chair of MMMâ€™s Private Equity practice, bringing extensive experience in corporate transactions.

: Previously co-chair of MMMâ€™s Private Equity practice, bringing extensive experience in corporate transactions. Amie Singer : A leading private equity and emerging growth lawyer from MMM, appointed as the Atlanta office managing partner.

: A leading private equity and emerging growth lawyer from MMM, appointed as the Atlanta office managing partner. Cindy Davis : Former chair of Greenberg Traurigâ€™s Banking and Financial Services practice, enhancing Reed Smith’s finance capabilities.

: Former chair of Greenberg Traurigâ€™s Banking and Financial Services practice, enhancing Reed Smith’s finance capabilities. Daniel Richards: A finance partner from Greenberg Traurig, contributing to the firm’s financial services expertise.

The team also includes former practice group chairs and co-chairs from MMM, such as Nick Rueter (International Transactions), Chris Maxwell (Growth Equity), and Matt San Roman (Technology Transactions and AI). Additionally, tax partner Anthony Boggs and executive compensation and employee benefits partners Scott Wagner and Ryan Gorman have joined the firm.

Strategic Vision and Market Expansion

Reed Smith’s expansion into Atlanta aligns with its broader strategy to establish a presence in key U.S. markets. Over the past decade, the firm has opened offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Orange County, as well as international locations like Brussels, Frankfurt, and Singapore. The Atlanta office is expected to serve as a hub for private equity, finance, emerging growth, and technology sectors in the Southeast.

Client-Centric Approach and Collaborative Culture

The new team is drawn to Reed Smith’s collaborative culture and the firm’s strong presence in sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, industrials, entertainment, and consumer goods. This alignment is anticipated to open new opportunities for clients and enhance service delivery.

Historical Context and Trends in Legal Market Expansion

Reed Smith’s move into Atlanta reflects a broader trend among major law firms seeking growth in the Southeastern United States. Atlanta, known for its robust economy and burgeoning technology sector, has become an attractive destination for legal practices aiming to tap into new markets. This expansion is part of Reed Smith’s ongoing strategy to follow client demand and establish a presence in key business centers.

Future Outlook

With the establishment of the Atlanta office, Reed Smith is poised to strengthen its service offerings in the Southeast. The firm plans to leverage its new team’s expertise to serve clients in private equity, finance, and emerging technologies. This move is expected to enhance Reed Smith’s position in the competitive legal market and provide clients with comprehensive legal solutions.

Conclusion

Reed Smith’s expansion into Atlanta signifies a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Southeastern United States. By bringing on a team of experienced lawyers, the firm is well-positioned to enhance its service offerings in private equity, M&A, finance, and technology sectors, providing clients with comprehensive legal solutions in a dynamic and growing market.

