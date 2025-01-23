Law Students

The MoloLamken Advocacy Academy: Elevating Trial and Appellate Advocacy Skills
The MoloLamken Advocacy Academy is an unparalleled opportunity for rising third-year law students to immerse themselves in practical trial and appellate advocacy training. Scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 8, 2025, in New York City, this intensive week-long program offers participants a $4,500 cash award, with travel and lodging covered for non-local attendees. The programâ€™s focus on hands-on experience, guided by top litigators, makes it an invaluable stepping stone for students aspiring to excel in litigation.

Program Structure and Highlights

The Advocacy Academy is designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical application. Key features of the program include:

  • Expert-Led Lectures and Demonstrations: Participants gain insights into courtroom strategies through lectures and case demonstrations by seasoned litigators, including firm cofounders Steven Molo and Jeffrey Lamken.
  • Interactive Exercises: Students engage in hands-on activities such as witness examinations and trial and appellate arguments. Personalized feedback ensures that participants refine their advocacy techniques and develop critical courtroom skills.
  • Comprehensive Curriculum: The program balances trial and appellate advocacy, offering a well-rounded experience that prepares students for diverse litigation scenarios.

Application Process and Eligibility

The application deadline for current 2Ls is February 10, 2025. The program is structured to accommodate students with traditional summer commitments, such as law firm associate programs or public interest internships. Aspiring participants should prepare a compelling application highlighting their interest in litigation and advocacy.

  
Advancing Trial Advocacy Skills Beyond the Academy

For law students eager to sharpen their trial advocacy skills, participation in mock trial competitions and specialized programs is essential. These opportunities offer practical experience, enhance critical thinking, and improve public speaking abilities. Below are additional avenues to consider:

Mock Trial Competitions

Mock trial competitions provide a simulated trial environment where students can apply legal principles and hone their advocacy skills. For example, Seattle University School of Law hosts mock trial competitions each semester, allowing students to act as attorneys in realistic trial settings. Such experiences are invaluable for developing the confidence and competence needed in actual courtrooms.

Top Trial Advocacy Programs

Several law schools are nationally recognized for their trial advocacy programs. According to U.S. News & World Report, the following institutions offer exceptional training:

  • Stetson University
  • Baylor University
  • Temple University (Beasley)
  • Fordham University
  • Loyola Marymount University

These programs combine rigorous coursework with experiential learning, ensuring students are well-prepared for litigation careers.

National Trial Competitions

Participation in national competitions is another excellent way to gain practical experience. The National Trial Competition (NTC), established in 1975 and co-sponsored by the American College of Trial Lawyers, strengthens studentsâ€™ advocacy skills through high-quality competition and interaction with legal professionals.



Expanding Your Advocacy Toolbox

To stay ahead in the competitive field of litigation, students should explore additional resources and strategies:

  • Case Briefing Tools and Templates: Develop templates for case briefs tailored to various jurisdictions or purposes, such as legal memos.
  • Professional Feedback: Seek mentorship from experienced litigators to refine techniques.
  • Emerging Trends: Familiarize yourself with how technological advancements, such as AI tools, are reshaping trial preparation and courtroom strategies.

Future Trends in Trial Advocacy

As the legal field evolves, trial advocacy is likely to undergo significant changes:

  • Integration of Technology: Virtual courtrooms and AI-driven litigation tools will play a larger role in trial preparation and case strategy.
  • Focus on Global Perspectives: Increasingly interconnected legal systems will require advocates to understand cross-border litigation and international laws.
  • Enhanced Training Programs: Law schools and organizations will continue to innovate, offering more specialized and accessible advocacy training.

Summary Takeaways

  1. The MoloLamken Advocacy Academy provides a transformative experience for aspiring litigators.
  2. Mock trial competitions and top law school programs are vital for developing practical advocacy skills.
  3. Participation in national competitions, like the NTC, offers valuable exposure to real-world litigation scenarios.
  4. Staying updated on emerging trends and technologies is crucial for long-term success in advocacy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is eligible to apply for the MoloLamken Advocacy Academy? Current 2Ls who will be rising third-year law students by August 2025 are eligible.

2. What is the application deadline for the program? Applications are due by February 10, 2025.

3. Are travel and lodging expenses covered for participants? Yes, the program covers travel and lodging for attendees coming from outside New York City.

4. What skills will I develop during the Academy? Participants will enhance their trial and appellate advocacy skills through lectures, exercises, and personalized feedback.

5. Can I participate if I have a summer associate position or internship? Yes, the program is designed to accommodate traditional summer commitments.

