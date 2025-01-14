Legal News

Big Law Firms Embrace Private Equity Secondaries to Navigate Market Challenges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

An Emerging Market Finds Its Place in Private Equity

Big Law firms are carving out success in the burgeoning private equity secondaries market, establishing themselves as leaders in a field that has rapidly evolved from a niche backwater into a mainstream asset class. Amid a slowdown in traditional private equity dealmaking, the secondaries markets provide a critical alternative for liquidity, allowing firms to showcase their expertise in this essential area.

Private equity sponsors use the secondaries markets to sell assets to other private equity players or transfer ownership stakes in their firms. This approach is gaining traction, with transactions in the sector expected to exceed $140 billion in 2023, according to Jefferies. This burgeoning market offers an avenue for cashing in investments during a time when exit sales and initial public offerings have largely stalled.

A New Liquidity Frontier for Private Equity

The secondaries markets have become a vital tool for private equity liquidity. Investors, known as limited partners, are increasingly selling portions of their investments in private equity funds, while general partners are offloading stakes in their firms. Additionally, portfolio companies are being moved to continuation funds, providing extended opportunities for investment and growth.

  
What
Where


“These deals are here to stay as the primary vehicles for private equity liquidity,” said Ethan Klingsberg, a partner at Freshfields.

Key Players Dominate the Secondaries Space

Top-tier law firms with robust private equity practices have quickly adapted to the secondaries markets. Firms such as Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett—long known for their leadership in private equity M&A—are now leading players in secondaries transactions.

Kirkland & Ellis, for instance, has built a specialized team of about 60 lawyers dedicated to secondaries transactions, handling approximately $50 billion in active general partner-led deals. “Nobody dabbles in this space anymore,” said Sean Hill, a partner at Kirkland. “The market demands real specialists with unique skills.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Talent Gap: A Growing Concern

The rapid growth of the secondaries market has highlighted a pressing issue: a lack of experienced professionals. Law firms are rethinking their hiring and training strategies to meet demand. Timothy Clark, a veteran in the field who joined Freshfields in 2023, emphasized the long-term growth potential of the market, noting that firms willing to invest in talent will reap significant rewards.

“There is a talent gap that all of us are struggling to solve,” added Isabel Dische, chair of Ropes & Gray’s alternative asset opportunities group.



To address this challenge, firms are integrating private equity dealmaking and fundraising expertise—traditionally treated as separate tracks—into associate training. “We need to ensure our associates are trained in both areas,” said Lindsey Goldstein, a partner at Ropes & Gray.

A Bottleneck or Opportunity?

The secondaries market is flush with potential, but it also faces a backlog of unsold portfolio companies. According to SQ Capital, a new firm founded by Mustafa Siddiqui, 28,000 portfolio companies remain unsold, with 40% held for over four years. This backlog presents both opportunities and challenges, as capital and talent must scale to meet demand.

DLA Piper, recognizing the market’s potential, recently expanded its roster by hiring Nick Sheets, formerly of Morrison Foerster. The firm is focused on delighting clients in this rapidly evolving space, said David Parrish, global co-chair of its investment funds practice.

The Future of Private Equity Secondaries

The private equity secondaries market is no longer a fringe practice—it has become a core component of the industry’s strategy. While breaking into the space may be challenging for newcomers, it remains a fertile ground for innovation and growth.

As Parrish put it, “None of us have a lock on amazing.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

KPMG’s Bold Move into U.S. Legal Services: A Game-Changer for the Legal Industry
Breaking News

KPMG’s Bold Move into U.S. Legal Services: A Game-Changer for the Legal Industry
King & Spalding Expands Government Affairs Expertise with Strategic Hires
Legal News

King & Spalding Expands Government Affairs Expertise with Strategic Hires
U.S. House to Vote on Bill Restricting Transgender Women’s Participation in School Sports
Law Students

U.S. House to Vote on Bill Restricting Transgender Women’s Participation in School Sports
Big Law Firms Embrace Private Equity Secondaries to Navigate Market Challenges
Legal News

Big Law Firms Embrace Private Equity Secondaries to Navigate Market Challenges
The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025 IRS
Breaking News

The Shifting Legal Talent Landscape: What It Means for Associates and Law Firms in 2025
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
Law Students

Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA Diversity Standards for Law Schools
ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
Legal Technology News

ZwillGen Expands into AI and Privacy Law with Strategic Acquisition
A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan’s Innovative Partnership Model
Legal News

A New Era in Legal Alliances: Cohen Vaughan’s Innovative Partnership Model
New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Law Students

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
Lawyers

Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top