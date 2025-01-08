Law Firm Salary

Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie have announced market-rate special bonuses for their associates, reversing earlier decisions not to provide the payouts as standard practice. The special bonuses range from $6,000 to $25,000, in addition to already generous year-end bonuses.

Revisions Prompted by Industry Dynamics and Feedback

Initially, both firms had indicated they would not provide special bonuses across the board. Hogan Lovells stated that additional bonuses would be available only for associates who exceeded minimum billable hour requirements. Perkins Coie had similarly refrained from committing to market-rate special bonuses. However, feedback from associates, internal discussions with partners, and the competitive pressure of peer firms led to a change in strategy for both firms.

According to legal industry experts, it’s not uncommon for firms to revise their bonus policies after facing backlash or concerns about talent retention. “It’s a reflection of the industry’s competitive nature,” said a legal observer quoted by Law.com.

  
What
Where


Details of the Bonuses

Both firms now plan to align with market expectations:

  • Hogan Lovells: Associates qualifying for hours-based bonuses will receive payouts that exceed the announced scale of many top firms. A firm spokesperson emphasized that this decision was made after consulting with associates, partners, and other stakeholders. “Listening is a core part of our culture, and we aim to reward our team competitively,” the spokesperson added.
  • Perkins Coie: The firm tied its decision to its strong financial performance and a commitment to offering market-competitive compensation. A spokesperson highlighted that rewarding associates in line with industry standards reflects the firm’s commitment to retaining top talent.

The special bonuses will be paid alongside year-end bonuses, which range from $20,000 for the most junior associates (class of 2023) to $115,000 for the most senior associates.

Competitive Pressures Drive Policy Shifts

In recent years, associate compensation has become a key battleground for top law firms seeking to attract and retain talent. Special bonuses, often paid in response to strong financial performance or increased workloads, have become a standard expectation among associates at leading firms.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legal industry insiders note that firms are increasingly responsive to associate sentiment, especially in a competitive hiring market. The willingness to adjust bonus policies demonstrates a firm’s commitment to its workforce and its recognition of the value associates bring to its success.

Looking Ahead

The decision by Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie to match market-rate bonuses signals a broader trend in the legal industry, where competitive compensation packages remain crucial for talent retention and recruitment. As the financial health of firms continues to improve, it’s likely that similar announcements will follow from other major players in the sector.



Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Law Students

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
Lawyers

Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities ADA
Law Students

DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities
Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Law Firm Salary

Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools
Law Students

Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools
Big Law’s Challenges and Opportunities in 2025
Legal Jobs

Big Law’s Challenges and Opportunities in 2025
Dechert Goes Above and Beyond with Enhanced Associate Bonuses sign on bonus
Law Firm Salary

Dechert Goes Above and Beyond with Enhanced Associate Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top