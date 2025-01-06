Law Firm Salary

Dechert Goes Above and Beyond with Enhanced Associate Bonuses
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Dechert

Biglaw Firms Maintain Competitive Bonuses

In the competitive world of Biglaw, firms often follow prevailing market trends when it comes to year-end and special bonuses. These bonuses, initially set by industry leaders such as Milbank in November, serve as benchmarks across the sector. However, some firms aim to differentiate themselves by offering exceptional financial rewards to associates who exceed expectations in their billable hours.

Dechert: A Top Performer on the Am Law 100

Dechert LLP, which reported an impressive $1.29 billion in gross revenue in 2023 and ranked No. 39 on the Am Law 100, has established itself as a leader in rewarding hard-working associates. In November, the firm announced that it would match Milbank’s market rates while continuing its tradition of providing “extraordinary” bonuses for associates hitting ambitious billable hour targets.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Associates who achieved 2,200 and 2,400 billable hours in 2024 were rewarded with bonuses of 30% and 40% above the market standard, respectively. But Dechert didn’t stop there.

Enhanced Bonuses Announced on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Dechert’s co-chairs, Mark E. Thierfelder and David W. Forti, sent a firmwide memo expressing gratitude for the team’s dedication throughout 2024. Alongside their thanks, the memo introduced an additional layer of bonuses for those who demonstrated exceptional commitment and performance.

Here’s an excerpt from their announcement:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“This year, in addition to our usual 30% and 40% above-market bonuses, we have enhanced bonuses up to 130% above the market to thank those who went well beyond our normal hours grid. For associates in EMEA who met the U.S. bonus targets, their bonus amounts will be commensurate with the U.S. scale. This is not setting a new hours expectation, but we recognize the incredible personal sacrifices that some of our lawyers have made to deliver truly outstanding client service.”

Recognition for Outstanding Effort

These “enhanced” bonuses, reaching up to 130% above the market standard, underscore Dechert’s commitment to acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of its associates. While the firm emphasized that these bonuses do not establish new expectations for billable hours, they reflect an appreciation for the personal sacrifices made by top-performing lawyers to deliver exceptional client service.



Payment Timeline

The enhanced bonuses are slated to be distributed by the end of January, ensuring that associates are swiftly rewarded for their hard work. This move positions Dechert as not just a follower of market trends but as a firm willing to go above and beyond for its employees.

Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Industry Implications

Dechert’s decision to provide such significant additional bonuses may influence other Biglaw firms to rethink their compensation strategies. By rewarding extraordinary effort with unmatched financial incentives, the firm has set a high standard for recognizing and valuing its workforce.

Congratulations to everyone at Dechert for their well-deserved bonuses and for setting a remarkable example in the industry.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Employment Attorney (Remote) in Burbank, CA.

USA-CA-Burbank

     We are a small and highly respected Burbank based REMOTE employment litigation d...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Irvine

​Position: Associate Attorney Firm: The Legacy Lawyers, P.C. Culture: "America First Pat...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Law Students

New York to Adopt Revamped Bar Exam by 2028
Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
Lawyers

Damian Williams Returns to Paul Weiss After Trailblazing Tenure as Manhattan US Attorney
DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities ADA
Law Students

DOJ Finds Tennessee Bar Admission Process Discriminatory for Applicants with Disabilities
Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Law Firm Salary

Hogan Lovells and Perkins Coie Reverse Course, Announce Special Bonuses for Associates
Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools
Law Students

Republican Attorneys General Challenge ABA’s Diversity Rule for Law Schools
Big Law’s Challenges and Opportunities in 2025
Legal Jobs

Big Law’s Challenges and Opportunities in 2025
Dechert Goes Above and Beyond with Enhanced Associate Bonuses sign on bonus
Law Firm Salary

Dechert Goes Above and Beyond with Enhanced Associate Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top