Illinois Supreme Court Greenlights AI Use in Judicial Work Under Clear Guidelines

In a significant move reflecting the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in professional settings, the Illinois Supreme Court has announced a new policy permitting judges, attorneys, and other court officials to integrate AI tools into their work. The policy, effective January 1, establishes clear conditions to ensure the ethical and legal use of AI within the judicial system.

AI Use Authorized but Governed by Ethical Standards

According to the policy, the use of AI by judges, lawyers, clerks, self-represented litigants, and other court personnel is not only authorized but also encouraged when it aligns with established legal and ethical standards. The court emphasized that this forward-thinking approach seeks to enhance efficiency while safeguarding the core values of justice.

“AI technologies hold immense potential to improve access to justice and operational efficiency,” Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis noted in a statement. “However, their application must be carefully monitored to address emerging challenges and protect the integrity of the judicial process.”

Guardrails for AI Implementation

The Illinois Supreme Court outlined critical safeguards to ensure responsible AI use:

Protection of Sensitive Information : AI tools must be designed and operated in ways that secure confidential data.

: AI tools must be designed and operated in ways that secure confidential data. Accountability : Judges and attorneys are accountable for the final output of any AI-assisted work. They must thoroughly review AI-generated content before submission.

: Judges and attorneys are accountable for the final output of any AI-assisted work. They must thoroughly review AI-generated content before submission. Focus on Due Process and Equality: The court pledged vigilance against AI technologies that might undermine due process, equal protection, or access to justice.

While the policy does not mandate disclosure of AI use in legal filings, it warns that attorneys submitting erroneous or unfounded pleadings due to AI misuse could face sanctions. This aligns with similar policies adopted by other courts, including Delaware’s Supreme Court, which issued guidance on AI use by judicial officials in October.

Broader Context and Challenges

Across the United States, courts, law firms, and corporate legal teams are grappling with how best to leverage AI tools. Although AI offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency and improved access to legal resources, its adoption raises significant concerns about authenticity, bias, and the accuracy of outputs.

Other jurisdictions have already taken steps to regulate AI use in legal settings. Some courts require explicit disclosure of AI involvement in filings, while others have imposed penalties for AI-generated errors, such as fabricated case citations. These measures underscore the delicate balance between innovation and maintaining the integrity of the legal system.

Ongoing Evaluation and Adaptation

The Illinois Supreme Court acknowledged that AI technologies are rapidly evolving, necessitating periodic reviews of existing rules and policies. “Our current rules provide a robust framework for AI use, but we must remain adaptable to address unforeseen challenges as these systems advance,” Chief Justice Theis said.

This dynamic approach positions Illinois as a leader in integrating AI into the judiciary while upholding the highest standards of justice.

