Chase Strangio: Fighting for Transgender Rights Amid Political and Legal Challenges

Election Night: Bracing for an Uncertain Future

On a tense election night, Chase Strangio, a prominent attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), was well aware that the outcome might bring Donald Trump back to the White House. Trump’s campaign had been marked by relentless attacks on the transgender community—a community Strangio has dedicated his career to defending.

As election results trickled in, Strangio sensed the night would not deliver the outcome he had hoped for. Instead of succumbing to despair, he redirected his anxiety toward completing a critical task: preparing his legal arguments for the Supreme Court to challenge Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors.

This focus was necessary. With Trump’s victory and Republican control of Congress, the fight for transgender rights would grow more challenging.

Mounting Challenges Under a Trump Administration

The reelection of Donald Trump, coupled with Republican majorities in Congress, spells heightened threats to transgender rights. Advocacy groups, including the ACLU, face a growing wave of restrictive laws passed in GOP-led states, targeting gender-affirming care, participation in sports, and access to restrooms.

Trump has pledged to “end left-wing gender insanity,” pouring millions into campaigns that vilify transgender individuals. His administration’s stance on transgender issues is expected to lead to sweeping federal policies rolling back rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Adding to these challenges, House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced rules to bar newly elected Representative Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol.

A Call to Action for the Transgender Community

Just a week after the election, Strangio took to Instagram to address the transgender community’s growing fears. Speaking in a somber tone, dressed in a black hoodie, he offered practical advice and a sobering acknowledgment of the tough road ahead.

“When we think about who’s going to be the target on Day One of the Trump administration, it is going to be immigrants and trans people,” Strangio said.

He emphasized that the central issue in the upcoming Supreme Court case—whether Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care constitutes sex discrimination—could be a powerful tool to counter these government actions.

Tennessee’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care Heads to the Supreme Court

On December 4, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tennessee’s law prohibiting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. Tennessee, joined by more than 20 states with similar bans, argues the measures are necessary to protect minors from irreversible medical interventions.

“The Constitution does not prevent the states from regulating the practice of medicine where hot-button social issues are concerned,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in defense of the law.

However, the ACLU and families challenging the ban argue it is overly restrictive and harmful. While acknowledging that some medical treatments carry risks, they contend that the vast majority of patients seeking gender-affirming care benefit greatly.

Chase Strangio: Breaking Barriers at the Supreme Court

When Strangio steps before the Supreme Court, he will not only be arguing for the rights of transgender youth but also making history as the first openly transgender lawyer to present a case before the nation’s highest court.

This moment is a culmination of years of dedicated advocacy. Strangio previously contributed to a landmark 2019 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is illegal.

During those hearings, Justice Neil Gorsuch, who ultimately authored the majority opinion, questioned whether such a ruling might cause “massive social upheaval.” Strangio and his colleagues demonstrated that transgender individuals have long existed and thrived in workplaces and communities, despite societal misconceptions.

Reflecting on his presence at the counsel’s table in 2019 and his upcoming role on December 4, Strangio noted: “Trans people have actually always existed in places and even among people who don’t think they’ve been proximate to trans people.”

Looking Ahead: A Fight for Equality

For Strangio and the ACLU, the stakes have never been higher. The Supreme Court case represents a pivotal moment in the broader struggle for transgender rights. With a determined spirit, Strangio continues to channel his fears into action, reminding the community—and the nation—that the fight for equality is far from over.

“It’s a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is work to do,” Strangio said. “And we will do it.”

