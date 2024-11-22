Law Students

Why Becoming a Law Professor Is Tougher Than Ever — But Most Are Happy Once They Get There
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The role of a law professor remains one of the most sought-after positions in the legal world, offering intellectual challenge, academic freedom, and the ability to shape future lawyers. But while the vast majority of law professors report job satisfaction, the path to academia is growing increasingly competitive and complex, according to a recent study by the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).

High Job Satisfaction Among Law Professors

An impressive 74% of U.S. law faculty surveyed by the AALS expressed satisfaction or high satisfaction with their current roles. Flexibility for family matters, manageable teaching loads, and accommodating leave policies were cited as top contributors to their contentment.

However, the study also revealed disparities in satisfaction levels. Women and faculty of color reported slightly lower satisfaction rates than their white male counterparts, suggesting room for improvement in equity and inclusivity within legal academia.

  
What
Where


The Increasingly Complex Path to Academia

Breaking into legal academia has never been easy, but it’s become even more challenging in recent years. Simply earning a Juris Doctor (JD) from a prestigious law school and completing a clerkship may no longer suffice. Hiring committees now favor candidates with additional advanced degrees, teaching fellowships, and scholarly publications.

The study found that:

  • 57% of law professors who earned their JD between 2010 and 2023 also hold a Ph.D. or another advanced degree, compared to just 43% of those who graduated earlier.
  • Nearly 46% of newer professors completed a teaching fellowship — positions designed to provide experience and help aspiring academics build a publication record.

Brian Leiter, a law professor at the University of Chicago, referred to this trend as “credential inflation,” noting during an AALS panel discussion that “the path to get into law teaching has gotten a lot longer than it was 30-odd years ago.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Importance of Elite Law Schools

Graduating from a top-tier law school remains a key credential for aspiring law professors. According to the study:

  • 71% of current professors attended a “most selective” law school — defined as those in the top third of schools with the highest median LSAT scores.
  • Among faculty at these top-tier schools, 89% also graduated from a ‘most selective’ law school themselves, underscoring the cyclical nature of academic hiring.

Progress and Challenges in Diversity

Legal academia has made strides in diversity over the past two decades, with women now making up the majority of new hires. Additionally, faculty of color represent 37% of law professors hired in the past five years, up from 29% a decade ago.



However, challenges remain. During the AALS panel, Boston University law dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig highlighted that women are disproportionately represented among non-tenured faculty, while faculty of color are more likely to teach at less-selective law schools.

“It’s good news that we are becoming more diverse, but the fact that faculty of color are clustered among the youngest faculty suggests that it might be a while before we see the effects of that diversity,” she noted. Law professors typically gain influence and authority with tenure and time spent in the field, meaning these shifts will take years to fully materialize.

The Takeaway

While law professors overwhelmingly enjoy fulfilling careers, aspiring academics face a longer, more arduous journey to secure a faculty position. The profession’s increasing focus on advanced degrees and teaching fellowships is raising the bar for entry, even as it becomes more inclusive.

The challenge now is ensuring that this growing diversity translates into equitable opportunities for all, regardless of gender, race, or the selectivity of one’s alma mater.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Corporate Attorney for Technology-Focused Law Firm - Remote, Part Time, Flexible

USA-CO-Denver

Corporate Attorney for Technology-Focused Law Firm Location: Remote / Flexible Compensati...

Apply now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Civil Litigation Attorney | Personal Injury Jalilvand Law Corporation (JLC) Compensation: $125,0...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-KS-Wichita

Associate Attorney    Growing Wichita KS law firm seeks an attorney with a passion f...

Apply now

Associate

USA-MA-Boston

We are a respected boutique law firm practicing labor law, employment law, public employee retiremen...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Wave of Departures at Weil, Gotshal & Manges Highlights Intense Talent Wars in BigLaw
Legal News

Wave of Departures at Weil, Gotshal & Manges Highlights Intense Talent Wars in BigLaw
Chase Strangio: Fighting for Transgender Rights Amid Political and Legal Challenges
Legal News

Chase Strangio: Fighting for Transgender Rights Amid Political and Legal Challenges
Texas Federal Judge Penalizes Lawyer for Using Fabricated AI-Generated Legal Citations
Lawyers

Texas Federal Judge Penalizes Lawyer for Using Fabricated AI-Generated Legal Citations
20 Years of Law School Insights: Diversity, Debt, and Student Satisfaction Trends
Law Students

20 Years of Law School Insights: Diversity, Debt, and Student Satisfaction Trends
Ropes & Gray Expands in Midtown Manhattan with Landmark Lease
Legal News

Ropes & Gray Expands in Midtown Manhattan with Landmark Lease
Women Now Lead in Law Firm Associate Roles: A Turning Point in Legal History
Legal News

Women Now Lead in Law Firm Associate Roles: A Turning Point in Legal History
Biglaw Bonuses 2024: Top Firms and Elite Boutiques Keep the Momentum Going
Legal News

Biglaw Bonuses 2024: Top Firms and Elite Boutiques Keep the Momentum Going
The Hidden Struggle: Alcohol Addiction in the Legal Profession
Lawyers

The Hidden Struggle: Alcohol Addiction in the Legal Profession
Ben Sasse Resigns as University of Florida President Amid Ranking Declines and Spending Controversy
Breaking News

Ben Sasse Resigns as University of Florida President Amid Ranking Declines and Spending Controversy
Penn State Dickinson Law: A New Era of Unified Legal Education
Law Students

Penn State Dickinson Law: A New Era of Unified Legal Education

Legal Career Resources

August 5, 2024 Preparing for Law School: Strategies to Gain an Edge Before the Fall Semester

As the fall semester approaches, many prospective law students are wondering how to best prepare for the rigorous years ahead. While some argue that it’s best to relax and enjoy the remaining weeks of summer, others seek proactive ways to […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top