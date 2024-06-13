Legal Technology News

‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay Settles Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Practice
DoNotPay, the popular legal chatbot, has settled a lawsuit accusing it of unauthorized legal practice and providing inadequate services. The agreement in principle was disclosed in a recent court filing at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, as reported by Reuters.

Origins and Expansion of DoNotPay

Founded in 2015 by Joshua Browder, DoNotPay initially gained fame for assisting users in contesting traffic tickets. Over time, it broadened its services to include various other legal matters, aiming to provide accessible legal assistance through automation.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The lawsuit highlighted DoNotPay’s previous claims of being the “worldâ€™s first robot lawyer,” which the plaintiff argued were misleading. According to Jonathan Faridian, the plaintiff in the case, the platform failed to deliver on its promises. Faridian alleged that documents generated by DoNotPay were often of poor quality or inaccurate, rendering them unusable for their intended purposes.

Settlement Details Remain Confidential

Details of the settlement agreement have not been made public, leaving the financial and operational implications undisclosed. The case underscores ongoing debates surrounding the intersection of technology and legal practice, particularly regarding the boundaries of automated legal services.

