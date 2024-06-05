Lawyers

Legal Professionals Embrace Flexible Attendance Policies: A New Era Post-Pandemic
Significant Shift in Satisfaction

In a notable shift from the sentiments immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of legal professionals now express satisfaction with their law firms’ attendance policies. This change is described as a “rather shocking turnaround” according to a report from the Thomson Reuters Institute.

Adoption of Hybrid and Flexible Models

The 2024 Law Firm Office Attendance Policies Report reveals that most law firms have adopted hybrid and flexible attendance policies. This shift has contributed significantly to the positive response from legal professionals. The report indicates that 57% of those surveyed rated their satisfaction with these policies between 8 and 10 on a 10-point scale. Meanwhile, 29% of respondents remained neutral, rating their satisfaction between 4 and 7, and 13% were dissatisfied, rating their satisfaction between 1 and 3.

Survey Methodology and Demographics

The report’s findings are based on a survey conducted between December 2023 and January 2024, which included responses from 350 legal professionals across 105 large firms. The respondents comprised 73% lawyers, 16% paralegals, and 11% executive leaders, providing a broad perspective on the satisfaction levels across different roles within law firms.

Office Attendance Requirements

The survey highlighted that a majority of respondentsâ€”56%â€”reported a requirement to be in the office three days per week. Other attendance requirements included:

  • No days in the office: 10%
  • One day per week: 4%
  • Two days per week: 15%
  • Four days per week: 9%
  • Five days per week: 6%

Interestingly, despite the minimum attendance requirements, 46% of legal professionals reported attending the office four or more days per week, indicating a preference or necessity for increased in-office presence.

Flexibility in Work Policies

A significant 64% of respondents stated that their firms offered flexible work policies, allowing them to choose the days they would be in the office. This flexibility is likely a key factor in the overall satisfaction with the new attendance policies.



Discontent Among a Minority

However, not all feedback was positive. The 13% of respondents who were dissatisfied with their firms’ attendance policies reported working for firms with less flexible arrangements and requiring more days in the office than the average. The report notes that this group of legal professionals expressed strong dissatisfaction, with many unsure if they would remain with their current firms in the next six months.

Conclusion

The report concludes that despite initial skepticism and ongoing debates, the majority of legal professionals have adapted to and embraced the new hybrid and flexible office attendance policies. This change marks a significant development in the legal industry’s approach to work post-pandemic, highlighting the evolving nature of workplace dynamics.

